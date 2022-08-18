Top AEW star reacts to Charlotte Flair's wholesome throwback image on social media

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has given a very cute reaction to a throwback picture posted by his wife and current WWE star Charlotte Flair.

Despite being on opposite sides of wrestling's biggest company rivalry, Andrade and Charlotte have become one of the wrestling world's most celebrated couples for both their in-ring ability and their non-wrestling commitment to each other.

Flair was clearly missing her other half recently as she posted a throwback picture of her and Andrade during their time in WWE, posing with each other's t-shirts on.

"Woooo!!! Ashley Andrade @MsCharlotteWWE ," said @AndradeElIdolo.

The couple officially got married in May 2022 after being an official item for over three years, and have managed to make it work despite being in different companies.

Unless Charlotte becomes All Elite in the near future, expect a number of cute throwback pictures from both Flair and El Idolo to come.

Andrade El Idolo was eliminated from the AEW Trio Tournament

Seeing a picture of his wife may have been the exact thing Andrade El Idolo needed following the "House of the Dragon" edition of Dynamite, after himself, Rush and Dragon Lee were eliminated from the AEW Trios Championship tournament.

They were defeated by The Young Bucks and a returning Kenny Omega in an extremely competitive match that ended with Omega hitting his devastating One-Winged Angel finishing move to Dragon Lee.

After the match, both Andrade and Rush attacked Lee to the surprise of everyone, especially given the fact that Lee and Rush are real-life brothers, leaving the future of their faction up in the air.

What does the future hold for La Faccion Ingobrenable in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi