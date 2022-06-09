Popular AEW star reacts to upcoming main event between former WWE Superstar and Jon Moxley on Dynamite

Matt Hardy took to social media to share his thoughts on the upcoming main event between Jon Moxley and Kyle O'Reilly later on AEW Dynamite.

Moxley became the number one contender for the AEW Interim World Heavyweight Championship due to being undefeated (7-0) this year against mostly top competition. This came after CM Punk's unfortunate announcement last Friday on Rampage that he will undergo treatment for his foot injury.

Meanwhile, during the opening salvo, O'Reilly was involved in a 20-man battle royal for the right to face Moxley later on tonight. The Undisputed Elite Member prevailed by last eliminating Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta from the Blackpool Combat Club.

Taking to Twitter, Hardy quickly chimed in following the conclusion of the battle royale. He expressed his excitement for tonight's main event between the two top AEW stars:

"Kyle O’Reilly vs Jon Moxley.. Color me intrigued. #AEWDynamite," Hardy tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

The winner between Moxley and O'Reilly will go to the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event on June 26 in Chicago, Illinois. They will face the winner between Hiroshi Tanahashi (Punk's supposed opponent in the event) and Hirooki Goto at NJPW Dominion this coming June 12.

Fans will have to stay tuned for the rest of the show to see who will prevail between The Purveyor of Violence and The Violent Artist.

