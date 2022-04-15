"They were white-meat babyfaces" - AEW star recalls hilarious former gimmick for MJF

AEW star Wheeler Yuta has recalled a rather strange time when MJF was one of the most beloved figures in the hardcore independent company Combat Zone Wrestling.

Yuta came up through a number of the same independent companies as The Salt of the Earth during the mid-2010s. Both men passed through the likes of Beyond, MLW and particularly CZW.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF Pete Lightning was the greatest babyface of our generation. Pete Lightning was the greatest babyface of our generation.

During MJF's early days in CZW, he portrayed a very different character to the one that he does in AEW today. Wheeler Yuta went into detail about this old gimmick on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast.

“So ‘Business Casual’ was in Dojo Wars [CZW]. Whenever a new person would come in, and they didn’t know what to do with them, they would wrestle as ‘Business Casual.’ [16:31-16:42]

Maxwell Jacob Friedman portrayed one half of Business Casual with a very surprising partner.

“There would be all these random people, until these two guys did it, and they did it so well that it had to be them for like six months and that was Bear Bronson and MJF." [17:13-17:25]

As Pete Lightning and Hous Blazer, Bronson and Friedman were fan favorites. Yuta believes they were the best duo to ever adopt the comedy gimmick.

“MJF was the best Pete Lightning we’ve ever had, so he became Pete Lightning, Bear [Bronson] was Hous Blazer, and he was awesome at it too. So they were white-meat babyfaces ‘Business Casual’ as their team name.” [17:37-17:50]

MJF has had a lot of trouble with Wardlow in recent weeks

After being betrayed by Wardlow during the Dog Collar match against CM Punk, Maxwell Jacob Friedman is determined to make Wardlow's life a misery. The Salt of the Earth has banned his former ally from every building in the country.

After forcing Friedman to lose against Captain Shawn Dean by count out, Wardlow is going to be (in Friedman's words) butchered by The Butcher of the Andrade Family Office next week on AEW Dynamite.

