×
Create
Notifications

"They were white-meat babyfaces" - AEW star recalls hilarious former gimmick for MJF

Friedman making his entrance on an episode of AEW Dynamite in 2022
Friedman making his entrance on an episode of AEW Dynamite in 2022
Sam Palmer
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Apr 15, 2022 12:52 AM IST
News

AEW star Wheeler Yuta has recalled a rather strange time when MJF was one of the most beloved figures in the hardcore independent company Combat Zone Wrestling.

Yuta came up through a number of the same independent companies as The Salt of the Earth during the mid-2010s. Both men passed through the likes of Beyond, MLW and particularly CZW.

Pete Lightning was the greatest babyface of our generation.

During MJF's early days in CZW, he portrayed a very different character to the one that he does in AEW today. Wheeler Yuta went into detail about this old gimmick on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast.

“So ‘Business Casual’ was in Dojo Wars [CZW]. Whenever a new person would come in, and they didn’t know what to do with them, they would wrestle as ‘Business Casual.’ [16:31-16:42]

Maxwell Jacob Friedman portrayed one half of Business Casual with a very surprising partner.

“There would be all these random people, until these two guys did it, and they did it so well that it had to be them for like six months and that was Bear Bronson and MJF." [17:13-17:25]

As Pete Lightning and Hous Blazer, Bronson and Friedman were fan favorites. Yuta believes they were the best duo to ever adopt the comedy gimmick.

“MJF was the best Pete Lightning we’ve ever had, so he became Pete Lightning, Bear [Bronson] was Hous Blazer, and he was awesome at it too. So they were white-meat babyfaces ‘Business Casual’ as their team name.” [17:37-17:50]

MJF has had a lot of trouble with Wardlow in recent weeks

After being betrayed by Wardlow during the Dog Collar match against CM Punk, Maxwell Jacob Friedman is determined to make Wardlow's life a misery. The Salt of the Earth has banned his former ally from every building in the country.

MJF & Wardlow's feud has been outstanding so far. https://t.co/dI6l6EsI8A

After forcing Friedman to lose against Captain Shawn Dean by count out, Wardlow is going to be (in Friedman's words) butchered by The Butcher of the Andrade Family Office next week on AEW Dynamite.

If you missed this past week's episode of AEW Dynamite, read all of the results here.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit "AEW Unrestricted" and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Brandon Nell
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who will come out on top?

Wardlow

The Butcher

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी