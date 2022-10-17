"I hope I never have to relive it again" - Popular AEW star recalls scary moment with WWE Hall of Famer's protege under Tony Khan's leadership

AEW star Ethan Page has opened up about the scariest moment of his time in All Elite Wrestling so far, which was his brutal coffin match with Darby Allin.

The match was the main event of the first of two "Fyter Fest" editions of Dynamite that took place in 2021. This was the blow-off to what had escalated into one of the biggest blood-feuds in AEW at the time.

Darby Allin won the match but wanted to put the "final nail in the coffin," so to speak. After the match was over, Darby performed his signature "Coffin Drop" to the closed casket which had Ethan Page inside.

It was an instantly iconic moment in the company's history that could have ended very badly if it hadn't been executed perfectly. This is probably why Ethan Page called that moment the scariest of his AEW career so far. Here's what he had to say about it during a recent interview with Daily Hive in Canada:

"I will say this. I earned my yearly salary in those 15 seconds. That was one of the scariest, craziest, and most 'I hope I neve have to relive it again' moments in my life." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Allin and Page's rivalry in 2021 wasn't the first time the two men had been at each other's throats. They had previously been embroiled in a feud during their time in EVOLVE in 2016 and 2017.

Darby Allin is undefeated in coffin matches in AEW

The match between Ethan Page and Darby Allin was the first of three coffin matches that have taken place in All Elite Wrestling. Darby not only being involved in all of them, but also picking up the win in each of them as well.

The second and third coffin matches in AEW history took place in April and August 2022 against Andrade El Idolo and Brody King respectively.

Both contests were wild affairs, with the match against King being the most violent of the three matches so far. The "House of Black" member was lasserated early on in the match.

