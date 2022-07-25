"I want them all" - Top AEW star recalls Vince McMahon trying to bring major stable to WWE after seeing their t-shirts

AEW star Matt Hardy recently reflected on the time when former WWE CEO Vince McMahon wanted to bring the popular NJPW stable Bullet Club to his company.

After being founded in 2013 by Prince Devitt, now known as Finn Balor to WWE fans, Bullet Club skyrocketed in popularity. Moreover, their iconic black and white t-shirt design was a fan favorite in the mid-2010s.

Speaking on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy detailed the 77-year-old's interest in the popular stable while they were riding a wave of momentum in New Japan-Pro Wrestling.

“When this Bullet Club phenomenon was happening, and they were selling all this merch, I mean, obviously, it was on Vince’s radar. There was one point where Vince said, ‘All these shirts, they keep showing up at our shows, these Bullet Club shirts, who are these people? Who are these people? Where are they from?’ ‘It’s this real hot act."

He added:

"They’re from New Japan; sometimes they come over and do Ring of Honor stuff,’ and Vince said, ‘I want them. I want them all.'”(…) He got a lot of the Bullet Club, but he didn’t get them all.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.).

Many Bullet Club members have worked with WWE since the group's inception. Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Cody Rhodes are still with WWE, while other notable members such as The Good Brothers, Adam Cole, and KENTA still have strong links to the faction after their tenures in the Stamford-based promotion.

Matt Hardy thanked Vince McMahon upon hearing about his retirement

Vince McMahon officially retired from the company on July 22nd, with many backstage changes being made in the immediate aftermath of his announcement.

On hearing the news, stars who aren't part of WWE anymore expressed their thanks to McMahon, with Matt Hardy being one of them.

"Thank you. VKM!" @MATTHARDYBRAND

Hardy debuted for WWE in 1994 and worked on and off with the company for nearly 20 years under the administration of the former CEO.

