AEW star responds to a fan asking him to retire

An AEW star had a short effective reply to a fan's tweet asking him to retire.

AEW commentator Jim Ross has enjoyed a long and distinguished career in professional wrestling as a commentator. Although he has worked for multiple wrestling promotions, he is primarily known for his time in WWE. He was a commentator during the Attitude era, one of the biggest boom periods for professional wrestling.

Due to his accomplishment during his career spanning over four decades, many rightfully consider him the greatest wrestling commentator of all time. Good Ol' JR recently replied to a tweet by a fan asking him to retire.

The fan tweeted:

Poor JR. Hang ‘em up @JRsBBQ it’s been a phenomenal run

The 71-year-old veteran had a simple and effective reply:

Thanks but I’m far from through. I’m still living my dream.

The WWE Hall of Fame is known for his passion for the pro wrestling business, reflected in his commentary style. His reply shows he still has a lot to offer to this business.

Besides WWE, Jim Ross has worked for World Championship Wrestling (WCW), New Japan Pro Wrestling(NJPW), and in the independent circuit. Ross signed with AEW in 2019 but is out of action due to health issues.

AEW Commentator Jim Ross gave his thoughts about Sunday Night Heat

On the recent episode of his podcast Grilling JR, Ross talked about the origin of WWE's show Sunday Night Heat and its significance for the company.

Sunday Night Heat was produced by WWE from 1998 to 2008 and mainly concentrated on the mid-card. The recording was carried out during the RAW, but the show made its way to television a week later on Sundays.

The veteran said the show came into existence due to WWE's broadcasting partner USA Network's demand for more content. The company used WWE Heat to showcase its mid-card performers and also served as a preview to upcoming pay-per-views.

