AEW star should return to WWE after 2-year hiatus to reunite with Ronda Rousey

After spending a large portion of 2022 as the WWE Smackdown Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey has since transitioned into the tag team division, which could lead to a reunion with a current AEW star down the road.

The star in question is "The Problem" Marina Shafir, who has been a part of the AEW roster since December 2021. She has had a prominent role on many of All Elite Wrestling's TV shows and has challenged for both the Women's and TBS Championships.

But before she got to AEW, she was a part of the NXT roster, with many people believing that she was poised to debut on WWE's main roster. However, that never came to be.

With Ronda Rousey transitioning into the tag team division, a reunion with Shafir could be the perfect way to re-establish themselves as the no-nonsense heels that they clearly are.

Rousey, Shafir, and their good friend Shayna Baszler have all adapted to wrestling fairly well, but have always seemed like they've lacked something as singles competitors. However, joining forces would surely put them back in the spotlight and back in the good books with the fans.

The idea was to always have a battle with the Four Horsewomen, but Sasha Banks and Jessamyn Duke are no longer part of the company. Combined with the success a team like Damage CTRL has had recently, a trio of Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir, and Shayna Baszler could be the ultimate final boss combination for the WWE women's division.

A dream match featuring Marina Shafir and Ronda Rousey never happened due to "egos"

As previously stated, the original plan was to have the Four Horsewomen of NXT (Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley) eventually take on the Four Horsewomen of MMA (Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke). However, it never happened, but why?

According to Shafir when she appeared on Renee Paquette's podcast, The Sessions, the AEW star claimed that it was down to egos getting in the way and having too many cooks in the kitchen.

The match is unlikely to ever happen now due to the various paths that all eight women have gone down in their respective careers. But given how many female MMA fighters have become household names in recent years, perhaps the match could happen with a new generation of stars later on down the line.

