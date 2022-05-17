"This did no good to anybody" - Jim Cornette blasts former WWE star's recent AEW Dynamite match

AEW Dynamite recently saw Tony Nese defeat Danhausen in under a minute. While fans were shocked, Jim Cornette harshly criticized the angle, noting that it didn't do Nese, Danhausen, or AEW any favors.

Nese and Danhausen had a slow build to their current feud, as both have been tangled up with Hook in recent weeks. After Nese interrupted the stars on Rampage, Danhausen took to Dynamite to face off against him. It didn't go well for AEW's favorite demon, however, as Nese won the bout in 32 seconds.

Veteran wrestling manager Jim Cornette has made it clear that he is not a fan of Danhausen. On a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, he called the match a waste of time:

"Not only have they yet to explain what the f*** Danhausen is, but they book him as a wrestler and beat him in 15 seconds? Of course, yes everybody should beat [Danhausen] – if you’re a real wrestler. If this is a real wrestling show, then why are you booking a Halloween Clown to wrestle? This did no good to anybody. This was a waste of time," Cornette said. (02:36:11)

After his quick defeat to Tony Nese, Danhausen was saved from any further beatings by the Handsome Devil himself, Hook. The two stars shook hands and will face off against Nese and "Smart" Mark Sterling on the Buy-In for Double or Nothing.

Cornette questions the way AEW is booking Tony Nese

Tony Nese hasn't managed to find a spotlight in All Elite Wrestling so far. Fans had high hopes for the 36-year-old ever since he was spotted at Dynamite in October 2021, but thus far the former WWE Superstar has mostly wrestled on AEW Dark and been involved in low-level feuds.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette recalled how it seemed like Nese was originally being built up for an impressive run:

"I thought that they intended to present Tony Nese as a star? He’s got a manager, they’ve been having shots of him the crowd, calling him the ‘hottest free agent in the business even though he was neither hot nor an agent. They book him with Danhausen! And it’s a 30-second match?" Cornette pointed out. (2:34:20)

According to AEW's official roster page, Tony Nese has wrestled a total of 17 matches during his run with the promotion. The star has only lost two of these bouts, both of which were televised alongside his victory over Danhausen.

For fans who don't watch Dark, Tony Nese might not seem like a big name, lending credibility to Cornette's criticism.

