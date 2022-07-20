"Shane McMahon was there" - Top AEW star says former tag team champion had his name changed after signing with WWE

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy has commented on how Hurricane went on to make a name for himself despite losing his original character.

The 48-year-old debuted in the Stamford-based promotion on July 5, 2001. Upon his arrival, he lost his WCW Cruiserweight Championship to Billy Kidman and was later repackaged as "Hurricane." He had a nine-year-long stint with the company and was known for his superhero-like gimmick.

Speaking on the latest episode of Extreme Life with Matt Hardy podcast, the former world champion explained why Helms lost his name after his debut.

"Like his debut, he probably lost more than probably anybody else lost. In their debut, because like not only did he lose his name the Sugar Shane Helms because obviously Shane McMahon was there. The Sugar was gone, the Shane was gone and he was worried about Helms too because Triple H was Hunter Hearst Helmsly."

He also credited the WWE personality for making the most out of his career:

"He was like 'oh my god they are going to take Helms as well'. And then he lost his title. Considering he went on to have a great career, thats probably a debut where people lose almost everything that made them, them. And he was still able to make something outy of it which speaks about his talent."

Former WWE star Hurricane comments on Walter's name change

On January 18, 2022, Walter defeated Roderick Strong in the main event of NXT and announced his new name, "Gunther," on the same night.

While the change did not go down well with a lot of fans, Hurricane opined that there was nothing for the youngster to get worried about. He gave his own example to back up the statement.

You can check out the tweet below:

Hurricane Helms @ShaneHelmsCom

-My name

-My gimmick

-My entrance

-My entrance song

-My finisher

-And my WCW Cruiserweight Championship. ALL IN ONE NIGHT.



In my WWE TV debut, I lost:-My name-My gimmick-My entrance-My entrance song-My finisher-And my WCW Cruiserweight Championship. ALL IN ONE NIGHT. If I survived that, Walter will be just fine.

Hurricane was one of the most beloved superstars in WWE history during his active career. The veteran's style of wrestling and funny segments were appreciated by fans worldwide.

What was your favorite Helms moment in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

