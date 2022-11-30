AEW star seemingly teases a new look on Tony Khan-led promotion

Tony Khan's freedom of expression on AEW has enabled the talents to put their best foot forward. While some stars were uncomfortable with the limitations and restrictions on other promotions, All Elite Wrestling enabled them to enhance their characters and gimmicks. Athena recently appeared on this week's edition of DARK without her signature wings.

Athena signed with WWE's developmental brand in 2015 and is a former NXT Women's Champion. In 2018 she made her main roster debut on RAW after WrestleMania. The 34-year old star was released from her contract in November 2021.

Earlier this year, the former WWE Superstar made her AEW debut and mostly competed on DARK. While she had been donning wings during her entrance to showcase her Goddess gimmick, she took a slightly different route this week.

The stylish Goddess took to Twitter to highlight the change in her entrance:

"Who's next.... I need more #Porcelain To break *Fun Fact- I didn't even bother getting in my gear for this match #FallenGoddess #TheAlpha"

Dutch Mantell called out Athena's vicious segment during one of her matches on AEW DARK

Last month, Athena went up against Jody Threat. During the match, it seemed her opponent missed a step and the former NXT Superstar pounced on her and threw vicious, aggressive punches.

During a Sportskeeda Exclusive Mantell slammed the star for her irresponsible throws in the ring:

"It looked like Athena just turned [heel], like she got p**sed off. Then she just started beating on Jody Threat and it looked way beyond trying to work with her, it looked like she way laying it in – which is what you want! But you can almost tell when somebody is kinda peeved off," Mantell pointed out."

It was also reported that Tony Khan and higher AEW management reached out to her after the match. However, the issue was downplayed and there was no further updates on the matter.

Do you think The Fallen Goddess should compete for the AEW Women's Championship? Sound off in the comments below.

