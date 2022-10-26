AEW Dark featured the brutal beatdown of Jody Threat at the hands of The Fallen Goddess, Athena, not too long ago. In light of the savaging, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell detailed why he believes the star was legitimately frustrated.

During All Elite Wrestling's first tenure in Canada, the promotion naturally invited a ton of local talent to compete on AEW Dark. During the show, Athena took on Jody Threat and put on a savage bout that left the internet worried.

During his recent appearance on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell slammed Athena for her reckless actions.

"It looked like Athena just turned [heel], like she got p**sed off. Then she just started beating on Jody Threat and it looked way beyond trying to work with her, it looked like she way laying it in – which is what you want! But you can almost tell when somebody is kinda peeved off," Mantell pointed out. (02:20 onward).

Mantell continued, detailing his concerns for the high drop that Threat suffered during the AEW match.

"That dropkick outside? I mean, she could’ve hurt her and she dropped her outside. Now, they say that’s Athena’s deal – dropping ‘em off. But imagine I was a female? And she wants to drop me over the top rope? I’d say ‘hey, I can’t do that.’ Cause that girl’s like 5’5 and that drop’s close to eight feet. That is just an opportunity for a knee to be blown to pieces." (02:42 onward).

While the veteran has his qualms about the matter, Jody Threat has publicly only had praise for AEW after her brief appearance on Dark. However, AEW reportedly approached Athena after the bout to ensure everything was okay.

Vince Russo thinks that Athena should question whether she wants to be a wrestler if she's unhappy in AEW

Athena was unfortunately not happy during her tenure with WWE, and publicly stated that her passion for wrestling fizzled out when she was signed to the promotion. The Fallen Goddess even confessed that she questioned whether she would continue wrestling at all.

During an episode of Sportskeeda's Writing With Russo, the former WWE Head Writer proposed that Athena do some more reflection on her future in wrestling.

"I had that conversation with so many wrestlers and if she is this unhappy and things have not gone her way in the business, there really comes a time when you gotta ask yourself, 'Is this what I'm really supposed to be doing?'" Vince Russo said. (12:59 onward).

However, it remains to be seen whether or not the AEW star will suffer any consequences due to the brutal beatdown she gave Jody Threat. But due to the Canadian star's own statement, there might not be any repurcussions.

