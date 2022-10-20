Tony Khan and management reportedly approached AEW star following risky spot in match

AEW has seemingly not caught a break from the severity of the impact of matches last week. Following a match between two stars on DARK, Tony Khan and management reached out to the talent for a breakdown on what transpired in the ring.

The promotion has come under fire for the talents' carelessness in the ring. Last month at All Out 2022, Ruby Soho suffered a severe nose injury in her mixed tag team match against Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo.

Athena and Jody Threat went head-to-head in a singles competition in prior weeks on DARK: Elevation. During the bout, Threat missed out on a comeback and seemingly lost her baring and questioned her opponent on what had to be done next. This reportedly resulted in Athena becoming viciously physical. Many fans took note of the situation that went downhill.

Basis a report by Fightful Select, AEW management had allegedly reached out to the participants. Threat did not make any complaints on the matter. Additionally, there is speculation on the former NXT Women's Champion potentially turning heel that led to this drastic spot in the match.

CEO of good taste @FoxyDMD that girls looks like she’s been through war Not thisthat girls looks like she’s been through war Not this😭 that girls looks like she’s been through war https://t.co/5es6EZSn3V

Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page suffered a concussion during title match on Dynamite

It seems there's no end to the plethora of injuries in All Elite Wrestling.

On the main event of Dynamite this week, Hangman Page faced Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. During the match, Moxley hit his opponent with a vicious clothesline which resulted in his opponent suffering a concussion. He had to urgently be rushed to a nearby medical facility.

The star shared an update on his injury a few hours ago, citing that he was doing fine.

You can check out his tweet below:

HANGMAN PAGE @theAdamPage hey thanks everyone for being so nice, im doing alright and feeling good today. had a nice panini for lunch. thanks to paul, medical, mox, brandon, bj, etc, (insert introspective yet merciless quote about unfinished business here) hey thanks everyone for being so nice, im doing alright and feeling good today. had a nice panini for lunch. thanks to paul, medical, mox, brandon, bj, etc, (insert introspective yet merciless quote about unfinished business here)

There is no update on the impact of the concussion on Page's future in-ring capability and how soon he will be able to compete again.

What did you think of the title match between The Purveyor of Violence and Hangman Page? Sound off in the comments below.

Poll : 0 votes