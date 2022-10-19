Hangman Page stretchered away from arena following AEW World Title match against Jon Moxley  

An unfortunate injury seemingly marred this week's AEW Dynamite during the main event world title match between Jon Moxley and Hangman Adam Page.

With the feud between The Purveyor of Violence and The Anxious Millennial Cowboy heating up over the last couple of weeks, the two stars finally met in the ring for a physical face-off. The intense rivalry between the two was apparent as the men started fighting before the match officially began.

The action soon spilled into the ring, with Moxley doing his best to take down an enraged Hangman Page. While the two initially looked to be on equal footing, a clothesline from the Blackpool Combat Club member stopped the match in its tracks as Hangman seemed to be knocked out cold.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers

OMG! I hope Hangman is OK.

Please be OK!! Match has been stopped after this...OMG! I hope Hangman is OK.Please be OK!! #AEWDynamite Match has been stopped after this...OMG! I hope Hangman is OK.Please be OK!! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/WL70JkVYhY

Fans understood something was wrong once the AEW medical team entered the ring. While Moxley was declared the winner by default, Hangman had to be stretchered out of the arena.

Jon Moxley took hold of the mic and confirmed the suspicions of injury as he wished Hangman a speedy recovery while also mentioning the risk involved in pro wrestling. It remains to be seen when the AEW star will be back in action.

We at Sportskeeda wish Hangman Page a swift recovery and hope he'll be back on TV soon.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes