[Watch]: Ruby Soho shares update on surgery for horrific injury during massive botch at AEW All Out 

AEW star Ruby Soho recently cited that she would be having surgery sometime next month.

At the All Out pay-per-view, Soho teamed up with Ortiz against Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship. During the match, Guevara held the former WWE Superstar over his shoulder while Melo assaulted her, which resulted in a botched landing. Later on, when Melo kneed the 31-year-old in the face during her signature move, she was seen clenching her nose while being pinned. It was later stated that she suffered a broken nose.

Ruby Soho was set to compete at the upcoming One Pro Wrestling event on October 1st. She shared a video message on their official social media handle highlighting that she was undergoing surgery and that the recovery period would clash with the show.

“Due to an injury that I received at All Out – a broken nose in two places and a mess of a septum – I have to have surgery, and due to the scheduling of that surgery and the recovery time, I won’t be able to make it to the show on October 1st," Soho continued. "I’m really, really sorry that I’m not gonna be there; honestly, this is the only thing that would keep me from coming back to England."

1PW - One Pro Wrestling @1ProWrestling



Ruby will now make her 1PW debut on February 18th at NO TURNING BACK in Lincoln. Due to an injury, @realrubysoho will no longer be appearing at A NEW TWIST OF FATE on October 1st. A replacement will be announced later on this evening.

The British promotion had announced that the AEW star would be present at their No Turning Back event in February 2023.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette called out AEW for multiple botches during the show in addition to Ruby Soho

Ruby Soho signed with WWE and was associated with NXT for a year from 2016. On her move to the main roster, she was a part of The Riott Squad featuring Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. In June 2021, Soho was released from the company and made her AEW debut on September 5th in the Women's Casino Battle Royale match.

On a recent edition of Official Jim Cornette podcast, the wrestling legend blasted the promotion for their innumerable botches over time and also highlighted Ruby Soho's horrific incident.

"They tried to kill Ruby Soho earlier in the night [of All Out]. What happened there? Well, we hope Ruby feels better soon because if any thing else they just need bodies at this point that can show up for work. My God, Tony should've gotten into the f**king medical industry, he should've opened a hospital."

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV Ruby Soho was injured with a broken nose and possibly a hurt neck and honestly after seeing this, it shows how avoidable this was with simply better care in the ring!



Ruby Soho was injured with a broken nose and possibly a hurt neck and honestly after seeing this, it shows how avoidable this was with simply better care in the ring!

While sharing an update on her upcoming surgery, the former RAW Superstar did not highlight the duration she would be out of in-ring action. Interestingly, during her time in WWE, her stable often collided with Saraya (fka Paige) led Absolution comprising of Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose.

