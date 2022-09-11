"He should've opened a hospital" - Jim Cornette gives his take on former WWE Superstar's gruesome injury at AEW All Out

Jim Cornette reflected upon AEW star Ruby Soho suffering a broken nose injury during her match at the All Out pre-show.

The duo of Ortiz and Ruby Soho defeated Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo on the September 2nd edition of Rampage. After the match, the winners held up Guevara and Conti's AAA World Mixed Tag titles, which didn't sit right with the latter. Two days later, the newlyweds successfully defended their titles against Soho and Ortiz at the Zero Hour: All Out pre-show.

While the match had its gasping moments, the ending turned out to be scary. After getting caught with a stiff Tay-KO, Soho landed head-first onto the mat, resulting in a broken nose injury.

Speaking on the Official Jim Cornette channel, the wrestli ng veteran weighed in on Soho suffferimg such a gruesome injury:

"They tried to kill Ruby Soho earlier in the night [of All Out]. What happened there? Well, we hope Ruby feels better soon because if any thing else they just need bodies at this point that can show up for work. My God, Tony should've gotten into the f**king medical industry, he should've opened a hospital," said Jim Cornette. [From 0:45 to 2:45]

The former WWE manager further decoded the injury plague prevalent in AEW for a while now:

"It's not just untrained people doing this, everybody's getting injured. The top guys are getting hurt too because not only are the guys that can't do it yet reaching too far, but the top guys are doing so much too much that the law of averages is just catching up with them, even if they do it right. I'm not saying that Tay Melo fits in that category of doing it right to Ruby but even if the top guys can work with doing all that ridiculous s**t, you're going to get hurt more often than not," he added. [From 3:27 to 4:16]

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV Ruby Soho was injured with a broken nose and possibly a hurt neck and honestly after seeing this, it shows how avoidable this was with simply better care in the ring!



Let us know what you think in the comments! Ruby Soho was injured with a broken nose and possibly a hurt neck and honestly after seeing this, it shows how avoidable this was with simply better care in the ring!Let us know what you think in the comments! https://t.co/ZchAPgem0C

Jim Cornette slammed a Dynamite segment featuring Ruby Soho and Chris Jericho

Ruby Soho has been on the tussle bandwidth of the Jericho Appreciation Society since Blood and Guts. Her feud has been particularly against Tay Melo, especially after the latter brutally crushed her hand with a car door.

Chris Jericho was the architect behind the ambush, and Soho's involvement added fuel to The Wizard's battle with Eddie Kingston.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Cornette deemed the entire segment ''phony'':

"It's not just so obvious that the director was waiting to patch that video in until the first mention of Chris Jericho's name, it just comes off phony. They couldn't even play the music cue that was worked out ahead of time that quick in the first segment," said Cornette.

(You can read more here)

Many have often voiced discontent over Ruby Soho being under-utilized in Tony Khan's promotion. Former Ruby Riott was on the verge of obtaining a fresh momentum lately, until the unfortunate injury intervened.

We at Sportskeeda wish Ruby Soho a speedy recovery ahead!

Please credit Official Jim Cornette and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Ruby Soho be a future AEW Women's World Champion? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi