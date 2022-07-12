"It just comes off phony" - Wrestling legend slams recent segment involving Chris Jericho and popular star on AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette recently criticized the technical aspect of Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston's segment last week on AEW Dynamite.

In the segment, Kingston talked about wanting to make Jericho bleed and proceeded to challenge him again. Shortly after, Jericho popped up on screen with the Jericho Appreciation Society and Tay Conti already attacking Ruby Soho. Conti finished the beatdown by slamming the car door to Soho's right arm, further proving that no one is safe on The Wizard's animosity against Mad King.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette stated that AEW should've allowed Kingston to talk for a long time during the segment. The legendary manager claimed that the video patching of Jericho was pre-recorded and it looked fake.

"But goddamn, let Eddie Kingston talk about the guy for 30 seconds, 40 seconds and then if he pops up on the screen, then it's not just so obvious that the director was waiting to patch that video in until the first mention of Chris Jericho's name, it just comes off phony. They couldn't even play the music cue that was worked out ahead of time that quick in the first segment." [from 2:53 - 3:20]

While it seems that their beef ended at Blood and Guts, it only just began last week as Mad King was eager to see and taste Jericho's blood.

Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston look to settle their issues once and for all on AEW Dynamite

Ever since forming the Jericho Appreciation Society on March 9 Dynamite, Chris Jericho has been doing his best to get rid of Eddie Kingston. Kingston, meanwhile, wanted to prove to Jericho that he is indeed the real deal.

It will all go down next week on Dynamite: Fyter Fest 2 as The Wizard and Mad King look to end their heated animosity. The two will wrestle in a Barbed Wire Cage match, with the former's Jericho Appreciation Society hanging in a shark cage.

Before that, Jericho will appear this week on Fyter Fest Week 1 and will address Kingston's challenge. Fans will have to watch AEW programming over the next few days as the build-up to the Barbed Wire Cage match is shaping up to be an intense one.

