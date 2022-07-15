Major update on Ruby Soho's injury after being attacked by former WWE Superstar

Ruby Soho was recently involved in a segment with Tay Conti that saw her arm getting injured. However, interesting details have emerged regarding Soho's injury.

After Blood and Guts, Eddie Kingston addressed the victory over The Jericho Appreciation Society. Chris Jericho then appeared on the screen with his faction alongside Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara. He then instructed Conti to slam the door hard on Soho’s arm, which Conti obliged.

The audience gasped in horror witnessing the attack on Ruby Soho. Jericho then warned Kingston to watch out and left the scene. The segment ended with two officials rushing to Soho's aid and calling for medics.

The segment led fans to ponder upon the possibility of the legitimacy of the spot. Many wondered whether or not the spot was done to cover up a legitimate injury situation for her.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, veteran journalist Dave Meltzer put a full stop to worrisome speculations. Here's what Meltzer stated:

“So, she’s not hurt, because she was doing indies over the weekend. She had a cast, of course, because they did the gimmick. But, the point is, last week we’re going, ‘Is this a cover for an injury?’ and it’s just an angle. There’s no real injury.” (H/T: BodySlam)

The reports make it clear that Ruby Soho's injury angle was created to elevate the Eddie Kingston-Chris Jericho feud. On Dynamite, Jericho and Kingston addressed their upcoming 'Barbed Wire Everywhere' deathmatch.

Eddie Kingston vows to make Chris Jericho pay for hurting Ruby Soho

Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho's feud has been red-hot for months now. The Wizard created The Jericho Appreciation Society after Kingston picked up a clean victory in a singles bout.

The feud has been well-received so far, delving into its final chapter. Ruby Soho and Eddie Kingston are good friends and her injury has added fuel to their upcoming final battle.

On this week's Dynamite, Eddie Kingston issued a scathing warning to the former AEW World Champion:

"Jericho, bring your Painmaker, please. Bring the most violent person you can bring. Coz it's not gonna matter. Look what you did to Ruby. You're gonna pay with every ounce of your blood. I'm gonna hurt you and enjoy it." - said Kingston.

On the July 20th episode of Dynamite, Eddie Kingston will lock horns with "The Painmaker" Chris Jericho in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match. The Jericho Appreciation Society members will be locked inside a shark cage suspended above the ring.

