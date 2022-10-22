"Am I really supposed to be doing this?" - Vince Russo on what top star should do amidst possible frustration in AEW (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has explained what AEW star Athena should possibly do if she is frustrated with her current position in Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking on the latest edition of Writing With Russo, the wrestling veteran claimed that Athena might have to start questioning her position in the professional wrestling industry in general. The former champion was recently criticized for her unsafe work in a match against Jody Threat.

Russo noted that some wrestlers were simply not meant to make it in the business.

"If I'm Athena and if I'm going through this, there's gotta come a point in time when it isn't coming to Jesus, you know, talk. And she looks in the mirror and just asks the question, 'Am I really supposed to be doing this? With everything that has happened, is this what I'm supposed to be doing with my life?'"

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo:

The former WWE writer explained his opinion about performers not making it big in the wrestling industry:

"Because that's the one thing about wrestlers, bro, that drove me crazy. If they didn't make it, they were failures. No, maybe you weren't supposed to make it, do you not understand that? You had a dream of becoming a wrestler, that was your dream," said Russo. [12:12 - 12:58]

Vince Russo claimed that Athena needs to question herself if she is unhappy with AEW

In addition to the same conversation, Vince Russo suggested a potential plan of action for Athena.

Russo thinks that the former WWE star needs to question her career choice and future in the industry:

"I had that conversation with so many wrestlers and again, if she is this unhappy and things have not gone her way in the business, there really comes a time when you gotta ask yourself, 'Is this what I'm really supposed to be doing?'" added Vince Russo. [12:59 - 13:15]

Athena was let go by WWE in 2021, as her six-year tenure with the company came to an end. Since arriving in AEW, she has competed in a few significant matches but is yet to win a title.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes