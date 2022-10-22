Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his take on the real reason behind AEW star Athena's dangerous offense during a match on AEW Dark Elevation.

The Fallen Goddess faced Jody Threat on the October 12, 2022, edition of Dark Elevation. She was seemingly ruthless in her moves during the bout, drawing the ire of wrestling veterans and fans on social media.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran was asked if Athena retaliated due to possible stiff strikes from her opponent. In response, Russo said that the former NXT Women's Champion simply "missed the spot":

"Let's clarify what a receipt is. A receipt is when somebody in the ring stiffs you and you stiff them back to let them know it. When you stiff them back, that's kinda like, bro, lighten up. And that's usually the end of it. That's really what a receipt is here. I had Al Snow look at this clip this morning and this was no receipt. She missed the spot," said Vince Russo. [6:10 - 6:37]

AEW star Athena has previously drawn criticism for working unsafe inside the squared circle

The Fallen Goddess faced Toni Storm, Britt Baker, and Serena Deeb in the AEW Interim Women's Championship Match on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. At one point in the bout, Athena tried for a simultaneous fallaway slam on Deeb and a Samoan Drop on Baker.

But the move ended up being disastrous for The Doctor, with Athena falling over and her getting busted open. WWE veteran Dutch Mantell wasn't too pleased with the maneuver and suggested the former champion stop doing it.

“Athena needs to stop that move, I mean if she can’t do it right—I don’t know how the girl on her shoulders can avoid getting hurt. I mean that is a very awkward awkward position to be in.”

With numerous criticisms for her in-ring work, it remains to be seen if Athena will take a safer approach in the coming weeks on AEW TV.

