"Miss you" - AEW star sends a message to Brian Cage

AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. has sent a heartfelt message to former FTW Champion Brian Cage.

Cage has not been seen on AEW television since October 2021. That came on the October 8th edition of Rampage when he was defeated in a street fight by former stablemate Ricky Starks.

Rumors and conflicting reports on The Machine's status have swirled since then, with some believing that he was on his way out of the company. Amid all this, very little has been said on the subject by AEW talent or officials.

However, Varsity Blondes member Brian Pillman Jr. took to Twitter today to let the big man know that he is missed.

Cage and Pillman Jr. have a bit of history within AEW. Pillman Jr.'s second match in AEW was against Brian Cage for the FTW Championship, which Cage won with relative ease.

The two would then tangle on the February 24th 2021 edition of Dynamite when Cage and Ricky Starks defeated The Varsity Blondes.

Brian Cage's AEW contract has reportedly been extended

To the surprise of many in the wrestling world, Brian Cage has reportedly received a contract extension. According to Fightful Select (subscription required), Tony Khan has exercised an option in his contract, meaning that the big man will be a member of the AEW roster for at least one more year.

Many believed that due to his lengthy absence from AEW television - combined with the fact that he has continued to work for a number of independent promotions - Cage was on his way out of AEW.

Honcho🎯 @P1AllElite We ain't seen Brian Cage wrestle on TV in months. Genuinely surprised to see that Tony Khan decided to pick up his option year on his contract We ain't seen Brian Cage wrestle on TV in months. Genuinely surprised to see that Tony Khan decided to pick up his option year on his contract

With Cage's size and stature, a portion of the internet wrestling community believed that jumping to WWE would be the ideal solution for The Machine. However, that will not be possible until at least February 2023.

The next 12 months will be very important for both Cage and AEW. It remains to be seen whether the momentum he had when he debuted can be recaptured.

