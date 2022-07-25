"Killed wrestling" - 2-time WWE Champion opens up on creative frustration before joining AEW, seemingly takes a shot at Vince McMahon

AEW World Champion CM Punk commented on enjoying AEW's creative freedom.

Punk made his debut in the Jacksonville promotion on August 20 2021 at the First Dance event on Rampage and challenged Darby Allin to a match at the All Out pay-per-view event. Before making the move to AEW, Punk enjoyed a lengthy tenure in WWE where he was a 5-time world champion.

In an interview with Skewed and Reviewed Gareth Von Kallenbach at the San Diego Comic-Con, Punk gave his views on AEW's creative freedom after TBS Champion Jade Cargill spoke about it. Seemingly referring to WWE and Vince McMahon, he opined that the lack of freedom had killed wrestling as the wrestlers did not get to pick their own theme song or own name.

"It's super interesting, right, to me it's fascinating listening to somebody uh she said she hasn't worked for another company it's important for her to be able to work in a place where she can fully express herself. I think that's kind of what to me, killed wrestling for so long. Everything was muted, and toned down, and based on one person's perspective. When you can't pick your own name, pick your own entrance music, it's very limited, and very creatively stifling." (4:53 onwards) (H/T - Fightful)

CM Punk contitued to share his thoughts on the topic

The 43-year-old took a look back at his old territory days and added to his comments on creative freedom in pro-wrestling.

He opined that like the old territories, AEW concentrates on using the real names of the superstars as they are the ones who made the characters.

"I look at the old territory days and if you try and imply the way the other company runs things compared to the territories. You wouldn't have The Road Warriors, you wouldn't have Macho Man Randy Savage, you wouldn't have these other things. As individuals, we are the ones that created the characters. Jade is Jade. We're not trying to say 'no, your name is Veronica Pepperstone. Some stupid ass name." (5:30 onwards) (H/T - Fightful)

CM Punk is currently out of action due to an injury he sustained after his win over Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship on May 29, 2022. Do you agree with his comments? Sound off in the comments section below!

