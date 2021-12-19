5 things you didn't know about AEW star Tay Conti: Friends with FC Barcelona star, first female Brazilian to compete at WrestleMania

Tay Conti is one of the fastest rising stars in AEW. The Brazilian wrestler may be relatively new to the industry but is already a popular fan favorite, thanks to her impressive martial arts-inspired athleticism, charismatic energy, and drop-dead beauty.

The former WWE developmental talent was previously let go by the company amidst the pandemic in 2020 but quickly bounced back by appearing in Tony Khan's promotion.

She first competed regularly in AEW Dark and Elevation before teaming up with Anna Jay. Her in-ring growth has been exponential. She even battled AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker at Full Gear 2021, impressing fans in the biggest match of her young career.

EliteAEW®️ @EIiteAEW



Thoughts?



#AEWDynamite Britt Baker will defend the AEW Women’s Championship against Tay Conti at Full Gear. 🔥Thoughts? Britt Baker will defend the AEW Women’s Championship against Tay Conti at Full Gear. 🔥Thoughts?#AEWDynamite https://t.co/EdlmRNfbMl

With Conti quickly garnering a sizable social media following, fans are interested in learning more about the Brazilian bombshell. Here are five facts you might not know about Tay Conti.

#5. AEW star Tay Conti has a black belt in judo and a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu

First things first, Tay Conti is a certified badass. With a black belt in judo and a blue belt in jiu-jitsu, Conti brings an accomplished mat game that has earned her medals in Brazil.

Conti's extensive martial arts background makes her an actual threat in the ring and a skilled one at that. She’s had the training and discipline that led her to compete in the trials for the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio De Janeiro. Don't be fooled by the sunny disposition, Tay is a formidable opponent for the women on the AEW roster.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh