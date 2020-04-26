Taynara Conti finally opens up on WWE exit; confirms she asked for her release a few months ago

Taynara Conti

WWE released over 30+ Superstars and backstage personnel from the company a little over a week ago, presumably due to the financial recession caused due to the major COVID-19 outbreak.

Among the released Superstars was former NXT sensation, Taynara Conti. She was also let go from her WWE contract and was included in the list of Superstars who were released by WWE, along with others like Rusev, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Sarah Logan, and other top notable names.

In a recently released video, Conti finally broke her silence and spoke about her release from WWE. The former NXT star discussed her exit from the company in a video released on her official YouTube channel.

Speaking in her recently released video on YouTube, Conti opened up on her WWE departure, as she started off by stating that she is feeling okay and healthy amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"First of all, I wanted to say, I'm okay. I'm happy, I'm healthy, and most important I'm so excited for the future, for real."

Having been a part of WWE for almost three years, Conti experienced both the Mae Young Classic tournaments in 2017 and 2018. She stated that it was one of the craziest and most amazing opportunities she has ever gotten in life.

The Brazilian star made her way over to the US a few years ago and initially had no idea about the English language. Moreover, she also didn't have any wrestling experience. However, after just two years in the company, Conti ended up competing at WrestleMania.

"Honestly that was the most crazy and amazing opportunity of my whole life. I will always be grateful because WWE changed my life and for the better. I came here to the US and I [didn't speak] English, I had no idea what wrestling was before, and after two years I was in a WrestleMania ring, you guys. Do you have any idea! I had just two years of experience and I was in WrestleMania."- Conti added.

Conti further added that within the last few months, she felt that she wasn't being used to her full potential and wasn't able to grow as an in-ring performer. Conti, however, did confirm the rumors that she indeed asked for her release three months ago but WWE only granted it recently.

"In the last couple months I wasn't feeling like that anymore, I was not happy. As you guys know, I have a background in judo, I mean, I was competing with myself and I need to feel that I'm growing, that I have space to grow and I'm useful. I was not feeling like that anymore. I talked to them, we tried to figure it out and I was just not happy. When I'm not happy, I try to change. If I can change, let's go, move on! I asked for my release about three months ago and they were not able to give it to me then. I had no option but to try again. Then in the middle of the pandemic I was home, and I got a call, 'Hey, Tay! Bye!' They released me. Of course, it was a shock, I was upset, I was nervous. But now that I figured everything out, I'm happy, I want to have good feelings about WWE in my heart and I will always have it."

What's next for Taynara Conti?

Taynara Conti further went on record to confirm that she plans on staying in the United States of America and expand her wrestling career. As of now, it remains to be seen which promotion Conti ends up signing with.