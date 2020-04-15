WWE release several Superstars after budget cuts

Earlier today Vince McMahon held a meeting with WWE employees telling them that the company was scaling back spending due to the coronavirus outbreak. As a result, several employees, both onscreen and offscreen would either be furloughed or released.

It didn't take long for the first wave of WWE Superstar releases to be officially announced and while some of the names were expected, some of the other names the company has let go will certainly be surprising to some.

BREAKING: WWE has come to terms on the release of Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), EC3 (Michael Hutter) and Lio Rush (Lionel Green). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. https://t.co/cX449nNSLU — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2020

As you can see from the above official announcement from WWE, several Superstars were released already. The list includes former 24/7 champion Drake Maverick, former TNA stars EC3 & Eric Young and, perhaps most surprisingly, former Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Other former champions Lio Rush, Heath Slater and Curt Hawkins were also released.

The names of Gallows and Anderson are perhaps the most surprising given that they played a prominent part in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania where the two attempted to help AJ Styles take on The Undertaker in a Boneyard Match. The match was a critical success and it looked like Styles and his crew would go on to feature massively in future WWE plans.

WWE's criticism due to their handling of coronavirus

WWE have been receiving criticism from people for not halting tapings of RAW, SmackDown and the aforementioned WrestleMania amidst the ongoing coronavirus. However, they are likely obligated to put on the shows as long as they are legally able to.

That said, the coronavirus outbreak has had a severe effect on the economy all over the world and several businesses and industries have had to make tough choices to survive financially.

