Popular AEW star Tay Melo shares heartfelt reaction to former WWE rival's surprise RAW debut

AEW star Tay Melo has reacted to a photo of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae on Twitter following the latter's WWE return.

Candice made her return to WWE earlier today on RAW. She was last spotted in the ring as a member of The Way in NXT, where she plied her trade alongside her husband, Johnny Gargano. Soon after, Candice became pregnant with their first child and was forced out of action. In the meantime, her contract expired, and she chose not to renew it, just like her husband.

Earlier today on RAW, she emerged as a surprise opponent for Nikki A.S.H., whom she made quick work of. She replaced Doudrop, who was scheduled to face Nikki on the latest episode of the red brand.

Tay Melo took to Twitter to comment on a post by Johnny Gargano where he welcomed back his wife. He wrote that his son Quill was not his only training partner this month. The picture showed Candice holding their son up in the ring while Johnny was trying to interact with the kid. Melo found the post extremely inspirational and reshared it with a beautiful caption:

"This is so inspirational [heart emoji] CANDICE is one of the best in professional wrestling and I admire her so damn much !!!!"

You can check out the tweet below:

Johnny Gargano commented on WWE Superstar Candice LeRae's future in wrestling

Just a few days before Candice made her WWE RAW debut tonight, her husband had spoken about her future in wrestling.

Speaking on Out of Character with Ryan Satin. Gargano explained that he was not sure if Candice would ever return to wrestling as she is enjoying her role as a mother.

“I think she’s not sure yet. Obviously, this is a whole new adventure for her being a mom. And she’s extremely happy being a mom. I don’t know, it’s one of those things where we’ll see what happens on a weekly basis, but she is fully content staying at home with that baby," said Gargano.

Her contract with the Stamford-based promotion expired on May 6, 2022. Do you think she can be successful on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!

