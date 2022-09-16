"We’ll see what happens" - Johnny Gargano comments on former WWE Star's in-ring future

Johnny Gargano has commented on his wife Candice LeRae’s future in wrestling after her WWE departure last year.

The couple welcomed their first child, Quill, in February this year during their hiatus. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion's contract expired in May while her husband's contract with WWE expired in December.

Gargano returned to the company several weeks ago on Monday Night RAW and had his first match back on the latest episode of the Red brand. Candice LeRae, however, is yet to return to the ring.

Speaking on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Johnny Gargano stated that he doesn't think she's sure yet about returning when asked about her in-ring future.

“I think she’s not sure yet. Obviously, this is a whole new adventure for her being a mom. And she’s extremely happy being a mom. I don’t know, it’s one of those things where we’ll see what happens on a weekly basis, but she is fully content staying at home with that baby," said Gargano. [H/T WrestleZone]

Johnny Gargano says Candice LeRae is enjoying motherhood

Gargano and LeRae were acknowledged as a couple during their time on NXT, and they were even part of a faction known as 'The Way' with Indi Hartwell, Austin Theory and Dexter Lumis.

During the interview, Johnny Gargano mentioned that Candice LeRae will always love wrestling, but she's enjoying taking care of her family.

"Wrestling is always going to be her first love, but like we said, it’s a life-changing thing, and it changes you. When you have that fresh baby that you helped make and helped create in the world. But yeah, family is a big thing for her, and I think she’s right now just enjoying every ounce of it.” [WrestleZone]

Johnny Gargano is currently involved in a feud with Austin Theory. He collided with Chad Gable in his in-ring return and the two stars put on a good performance for the WWE Universe.

