AEW star to turn heel and join The Blackpool Combat Club at All In? Exploring potential twist

The Blackpool Combat Club has just been challenged again to a large-scale, high-intensity match at All In. While they were on the receiving end of a betrayal at Blood and Guts, could a heel turn occur in their favor at All-In?

Earlier tonight, Eddie Kingston challenged the Blackpool Combat Club to a Stadium Stampede match at All-In. The Lucha Brothers and the Best Friends with Orange Cassidy were along his side. The BCC was asked to look for three other men to make this a six-on-six showdown at Wembley Stadium.

The match at All In could see a surprise heel turn and a reunion of former friends. Eddie Kingston may find himself torn between two sides. Jon Moxley was his best friend and shared some history with the Lucha Brothers. This could finally be when The Mad King lets bygones be bygones and sides with Moxley.

In reality, the only reason why Kingston hated the BCC was due to Claudio Castagnoli. Deciding to put his anger aside would make the move much more possible and fortify the BCC's strength, considering how Bryan Danielson was still out of action.

Eddie Kingston returned to confront the Blackpool Combat Club earlier tonight

To start the night, Wheeler Yuta challenged Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Champion in a bout between two former allies. Cassidy again ended up with a successful title defense but suffered the BCC's wrath after the match.

The Best Friends came out to help their friend but, after a while, were overpowered by the BCC. To turn the tide, the Lucha Brothers came out to assist the fallen trio but were also surrounded by the Blackpool Combat Club. The final piece of the puzzle arrived as Eddie Kingston finally sent the BCC scrambling.

This would be Eddie Kingston's first appearance since the fallout of Forbidden Door, as he had his attention on NJPW, won the NJPW Strong Openweight Title, and participated in the G1 Climax Tournament.

Heel turns are common in the business, even for pettiest reasons. Eddie Kingston could prioritize his history with Jon Moxley and side with him. The BCC's modus operandi fits The Mad King's fighting style well so that he could fit right in.

