If there's one glaring aspect of media that AEW hasn't ventured out into as yet, it's movie-making. Unlike WWE, which had its own studios for a while and ground out TV movies, there are no AEW movies.

That doesn't mean former and current AEW stars don't have an outlet if they want to try their hand at acting. Several of them have well-populated IMDB pages, even if some of the movie and series roles were pretty over the top.

#1 Chris Jericho

If Kevin Smith is casting you in not one but two of his movies, you are doing something right. Chris Jericho has worn several hats outside of wrestling to play, including as the frontman for the band Fozzy, which he founded in 1999. Along with that, he also had a cameo in Kevin Smith's Jay and Silent Bob reboot in 2019. Jericho also starred in Kevin Smith's Killroy was Here in 2020.

#2 Dustin Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes has played one of the most fascinating characters in pro-wrestling history, Goldust. It's a miracle that nobody tapped his acting talents until 2020 for Copper Bill, where he played the titular character. He was also part of the cast of Meet Me There, a 2014 horror suspense movie based on real-life stories.

#3 Sting

Sting has had several walk-in roles in action series, including Hulk Hogan's Thunder in Paradise (1994) and Chuck Norris' Walker, Texas Ranger. He was also in the favorite movie of every 90s wrestling fan, Ready to Rumble.

#4 Billy Gunn

Before Netflix went ahead and created a whole new Sabrina - an older Sabrina, The Teenage Witch series aired which was true to the comic books. Once, the main character needed to wrestle with the father of the Bride, who was played by the former Ass Man, Billy Gunn.

#5 Christopher Daniels

Christopher Daniels has featured in some projects as well, and his biggest role was in the sequel to Stephen King's Carrie, The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999). He was also "muscular wrestler #1" in a Netflix series called Love and a part of the cast of the wrestling-themed series GLOW.

#6 Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley has a growing acting resume, even if the two movies he's been in were out-and-out action movies. He has had starring roles in movies like Cagefighter (2020) and 12 Rounds 3: Lockdown (2015).

