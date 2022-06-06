6 top AEW stars who are currently injured

AEW has unfortunately lost several members of its roster to injury lately.

For athletes, an injury can be one of the scariest moments in their careers. Due to the nature of wrestling, injuries are common and some stars have even lost their lives in a squared circle.

However, those on this list are currently rehabilitating from their injuries and are all eying a return to AEW very soon. Continue reading as we dive into six AEW stars that are currently out with injuries.

#6. Adam Cole sustained an injury during AEW Double or Nothing

The Panama Playboy during his AEW Double or Nothing entrance.

Adam Cole recently became the first ever male wrestler to win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The Panama City Playboy picked up an impressive win over Samoa Joe at Double or Nothing after gaining assistance from Bobby Fish.

Unfortunately, Cole suffered an unknown injury during his battle with Samoa Joe. The star was then pulled from AEW Dynamite last week as his friends battled it out against Matt Hardy, Darby Allin, and Jurassic Express.

It's currently unclear how long the former NXT Champion will be out for and if he'll attend the Forbidden Door PPV.

#5. AEW World Champion CM Punk sadly announced his injury during Rampage

CM Punk successfully took on Hangman Page at AEW Double or Nothing and walked away as the new World Champion. He then appeared on Dynamite and looked to be on top of the world.

However, tragedy struck and Punk was forced to announce during Friday's Rampage that he will have to undergo surgery. The 43-year-old is not as spry as he once was, and as such it's unclear how serious the injury is.

This Wednesday, AEW Dynamite will hold a tournament to determine who will face #1 Contendor Jon Moxley for the Interim World Championship. The winner will then face the winner of Hirooki Goto vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

#4. Bryan Danielson suffered an injury during Anarchy at the Arena

The American Dragon has rejuvenated his career since leaving WWE.

Bryan Danielson recently took part in the well-received Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing. The former WWE Champion shed blood with the Blackpool Combat Club, Kingston and Proud N Powerful as they took on the Jericho Appreciation Society.

However, news broke this Sunday that The American Dragon was injured as he was unable to board a plane to attend a meet and greet in Massachusetts. Luckily, reports indicate that the undisclosed injury is not serious and Danielson should be back after one or two weeks.

#3. Jeff Hardy suffered a concussion during his match at Double or Nothing

The younger Hardy getting clobbered by Matt Jackson.

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy recently defeated The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing. The two sets of brothers battled in an epic match that fans had been clamoring to see since Jeff debuted in All Elite Wrestling.

Many fans pointed out that Jeff seemed off during the match, noting that the star was unusually sluggish. Critiques initially indicated that it was due to Jeff's age, but Matt Hardy soon broke the news that the Charismatic Enigma had suffered an injury.

According to Matt, Jeff got hit in the head during the bout which nearly knocked him out. The star also reportedly hardly remembers the match and had to be guided through the bout. It's unclear how long the star will be out, but the injury is not too serious.

#2. Scorpio Sky has unfortunately injured himself during Rampage

Scorpio Sky @ScorpioSky I went into last nights match with my knee bothering me and unfortunately in the opening minutes I strained a muscle that goes from my knee up through my groin. My right leg was useless from then on. 1/2 I went into last nights match with my knee bothering me and unfortunately in the opening minutes I strained a muscle that goes from my knee up through my groin. My right leg was useless from then on. 1/2

TNT Champion Scorpio Sky is unfortunately the most recent champion to be added to the list of injured wrestlers. In a tweet Sky posted this weekend, his much-praised match against Dante Martin during Rampage worsened what had been a nagging knee injury.

It's currently unclear how long Sky will be out, but since there has been no word on an Interim TNT Championship, it doesn't seem too serious. Scorpio will likely undergo some rehab before being cleared for action sometime soon.

#1. Kenny Omega is still recovering from a slew of injuries

Omega has been out of action since November 2021.

Kenny Omega had one of the most memorable World Championship reigns in All Elite Wrestling so far. The Cleaner quickly became The Belt Collector as he sported a total of four world championship titles at the height of his reign.

Shockingly, after losing the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page, Omega revealed that he'd been suffering from a torn labrum, hernia, knee problems, and vertigo since 2018. The star somehow managed to put on some of the best bouts in the company while dealing with so many ailments.

Unfortunately, while the former champion was aiming to return during the first half of 2022, his healing is slower than anticipated. While the star has returned to his backstage duties, there's no set date for his in-ring return.

