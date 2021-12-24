5 AEW stars who should get a new gimmick in 2022 - former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, 5 time TNA X-Division Champion

AEW's packed roster has no shortage of larger-than-life personalities. Unfortunately, sometimes these characters can become stale or sometimes even completely lack any entertainment value.

Unlike other sports, wrestling is made up of part ability and part personality. Unless a wrestler is great both in the ring and as an entertainer, they will never reach the highest heights of the industry.

Some of the best wrestlers in history were influential both in the ring as well as on the mic and through their character. Wrestlers like The Rock, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, The Undertaker and John Cena all come to mind.

In order for these wrestlers to not get lost in the shuffle or become too irrelevant, they should consider a change to their persona.

5. AEW Executive Vice President, Cody Rhodes should get a new gimmick.

Rhodes is one of the best in-ring performers and has proven that he can gain the support of the crowd just as well as he can get them to boo him. It's no secret that Rhodes has been getting booed by fans for months now, even while facing heels.

This isn't just meant to pick on Rhodes, but rather be a wake-up call for him. While AEW has more heels than babyfaces, Rhodes has worked far better as a heel. It's time for Rhodes to turn his American Nightmare gimmick into a heel persona again.

Rhodes has been teasing this change, as after challenging Sammy Guevarra to a match he nearly left through the left entrance - used by heels in AEW. The change might soon happen, with Rhodes stealing the TNT Championship from Guevarra at this week's AEW Rampage Christmas Special.

