AEW vs WWE: 6 AEW starts who you forgot were once signed to WWE's developmental system

AEW might be the second-biggest alternative wrestling promotion, but because of the immense size of WWE, they've had various developmental systems over the years. Before the WWE Performance Center, there was Florida Championship Wrestling.

FCW acted like a small indie wrestling promotion, where wrestlers received first hand experience in developing their skills. During their formative years, most wrestlers looked and acted completely different. Because of this, even if you followed them or knew of them back then, you might not recognize them in AEW today.

6. Former AEW World champion, Jon Moxley is an FCW alumni

Jon Moxley has had quite the character change since his debut in AEW. The second world champion in the promotion's history, he carried the company's flag on his shoulders during the pandemic.

Moxley has been wrestling for years, and his time at WWE is what many fans still remember him for. But before he could become the 'Lunatic Fringe', he had to iron out his work in FCW.

Moxley debuted for FCW in April 2011 under the name 'Dean Ambrose'. During his debut, Mox would attack his future Shield teammate, Seth Rollins. Rollins was the FCW Jack Brisco 15 Champion. This unique title could only be contested during 15 minute Iron-Man matches and it was also a medal instead of a title belt.

Moxley would feud with Rollins on an ongoing basis before having a few angles with CM Punk and Mick Foley during their visits. This helped build the Dean Ambrose persona. Moxley would then go on to debut at WWE in 2012 at Survivor Series, alongside his Shield teammates.

5. Serena Deeb is a former Queen of FCW

Serena Deeb is one of the more dominant female wrestlers on AEW's roster. Keen-eyed fans will recognize her from her brief WWE run alongside CM Punk and Doc Gallows as part of the Straight Edge Society. Unfortunately in WWE, she didn't have the chance to show off her impressive in-ring skills.

Deeb has recently been feuding with Hikaru Shida in AEW, where she's taken a heel turn. Her technical skills made WWE/WCW veteran Dean Malenko crown her the 'Woman of a Thousand Holds' in homage to him. Deeb was also the NWA Women's Champion for some time while signed to AEW.

In 2009, Deeb debuted for FCW, where she wrestled in a six-Diva tag team match. Shortly after her initial appearance, she'd change her name to Mia Mancini and her gimmick would be a Mafia boss's daughter. Deeb would pick up the Queen of FCW crown during this time and even defend it against female wrestlers from the television roster.

Deeb made her initial WWE appearance while still wrestling at FCW. Her Straight-Edge gimmick would be incorporated into her Mancini gimmick during this time as well. Deeb would eventually lose her crown to AJ Lee. She took part in the tournament for the newly created FCW Women's Championship, in a losing effort.

Her run with the Straight-Edge society was lackluster, but since then Deeb has rebranded herself and made a name in AEW.

