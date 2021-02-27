AEW tweets about Paul Wight's first live Dynamite appearance 

Paul Wight, fka The Big Show, is all set to make his first live AEW appearance on AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads episode. AEW's official Twitter handle hyped up Paul Wight's scheduled appearance for next week's Dynamite, and the tickets for the show are also available.

The former WWE Superstar will also be present on March 15th for the premiere of AEW Dark: Elevation. Wight and Tony Schiavone will take up announcing duties for AEW's new Monday show.

Here's AEW's tw for the next Dynamite episode:

In addition to hosting Dark: Elevation with @tonyschiavone24 which premieres Monday, March 15th on our YouTube Channel, we will hear from @PaulWight FOR THE FIRST TIME in AEW next Wednesday LIVE on #AEWDyanmite! Get your tickets NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/N5yDmwCy8P — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 26, 2021

The will be Wight's first appearance at a non-WWE show since 1999.

Tony Khan previously confirmed that Big Show would also be stepping into the AEW ring apart from his other non-wrestling roles in the promotion. The AEW CEO had the following to say:

"Paul Wight is one of the most recognizable and impressive professional athletes in the world. He wanted to come to AEW because he believes that we're the best promotion in wrestling, and we believe that he has a lot to offer us, both in the ring as a wrestler and also outside the ring as a commentator; host, and ambassador for AEW."

AEW is boundless: Paul Wight comments on his signing and new Dark show

Fightful Select reported that Big Show was expected to make a massive career move following the 'major events' that recently took place in his life. AEW talent is said to be excited about the prospects of learning from the veteran, and there is a considerable amount of hype about Wight's arrival in the promotion.

While seeing the 49-year-old legend wrestle would draw a lot of interest, Paul Wight's primary duty is to commentate for AEW Dark: Elevation, which would air on Mondays. The company's usual AEW Dark broadcast on YouTube will continue to happen on Tuesdays.

The former WWE Champion is eagerly looking forward to calling the action featuring the best indie and established wrestlers in the world.

"It's been amazing to watch what AEW has built in just a couple of years. AEW Dark is an incredible platform to hone the skills of up-and-coming wrestlers, but I also love that established AEW talent can build out their personalities and showcase themselves in new ways on Dark. It's no exaggeration when they say that AEW is boundless."

Big Show's AEW Dynamite appearance should help the company get a significant rating, and it will be interesting to see if AEW does pull the trigger on a storyline for the 4-Time WWE Champion.