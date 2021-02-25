Backstage reaction to Paul Wight aka Big Show joining AEW revealed - Reports

Paul Wight, fka The Big Show, signing a long-term deal with AEW is fittingly the biggest news story currently in professional wrestling. Paul Wight spent 22 fruitful years in the WWE, and he was one of those legends who was never tipped to leave the company. However, anything is possible wrestling, and Big Show jumping ship to All Elite Wrestling has naturally grabbed all the headlines.

Fightful Select has now revealed more details on the latest development. The backstage reaction in the WWE can be categorized as being surprised.

A majority of the WWE Superstars that Fightful reached out to had no idea about Big Show leaving WWE. The WWE talent reportedly revealed that they didn't notice a 'chorus of goodbyes' behind the scenes. The WWE higher-ups were aware this month of Big Show's decision to quit and not be involved with the company in any capacity.

The wrestlers over at AEW also didn't know about Big Show coming into the company. The report stated that the AEW side of things would not be a fair indication of the big picture as a handful of AEW talent is 'more clued in than the rest.' The reactions in AEW are very positive as the wrestlers are quite excited to learn from the experienced Big Show.

According to a person close to Wight, the former WWE Champion was reportedly expected to make a significant career move.

Big Show faced some major life events over the past few months as he had to sell his house and deal with his Netflix show's cancellation. Show's WWE contract came to an end around the same time, and he needed to make an important call about his career. Did Wight make the right choice? Only time will tell, but the excitement is palpable.

What's next for Paul Wight, aka Big Show, after the AEW signing?

AEW released a press release in which Tony Khan expressed his enthusiasm in signing the respected veteran. Big Show will wrestle in AEW and take up many other roles, one of which would be to provide a commentary for AEW's new Monday show - AEW Dark: Elevation.

As we had reported earlier, Big Show's last WWE appearance might have worked as a catalyst for his departure. The 49-year-old legend was not happy after the show. Additionally, it was also revealed elsewhere there is also a possibility of seeing more familiar faces leave WWE.

The focus right now, though, is on Big Show, and it would be intriguing to see how he is used in AEW.