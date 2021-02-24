Reports: Details on more WWE Superstars' futures after Big Show exit

After AEW announced the signing of Paul Wight (aka Big Show), it is being reported that more WWE Superstars are open to offers from elsewhere.

According to Wrestle Votes, all WWE Superstars are willing to talk to other wrestling companies, especially when their contracts are due to expire.

I don’t have anything “insider” to add to the Paul Wight AEW signing news, except for the fact that the line of communication is open and ALL are listening to offers when it’s time for new contracts. This news should hammer that home. Everyone listens. Everyone. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 24, 2021

Paul Wight last appeared on WWE television as Big Show in a segment with Randy Orton on the Legends Night episode of RAW on January 4, 2021. His last official match for WWE came in a losing effort against Orton on the July 20, 2020 episode of RAW.

The seven-foot star has joined AEW as an in-ring competitor, as well as a commentator for new show AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed that Wight will also represent AEW as a host and ambassador.

Big Show is the latest WWE Superstar to join AEW

Big Show's former WWE co-worker, Jon Moxley, joined AEW in 2019

Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust), and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) were among the high-profile former WWE Superstars who joined AEW in 2019. Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger), PAC (fka Neville), and Shawn Spears (fka Tye Dillinger) joined the company in the same year.

Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper), FTR (fka The Revival), Matt Hardy, Miro (fka Rusev), and Sting also signed with AEW in 2020. Paul Wight is the first major addition to the AEW roster from WWE in 2021.