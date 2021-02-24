Reports: Reason why Paul Wight aka Big Show left WWE for AEW

Paul Wight (aka Big Show) reportedly decided to join AEW after he was unable to come to financial terms with WWE over a new deal.

According to PW Insider’s Mike Johnson, Paul Wight’s WWE contract expired shortly after the Legends Night episode of WWE RAW on January 4, 2021. One source reportedly said that he was “very open that night about his unhappiness” in WWE.

AEW announced on Wednesday that Paul Wight has signed a long-term deal with the company. He will work as an in-ring competitor and as a commentator on new AEW show AEW Dark: Elevation.

Paul Wight’s last WWE match as Big Show took place on the July 20, 2020 episode of WWE RAW against Randy Orton. The unsanctioned match lasted 14 minutes, with Orton picking up the victory.

What did Paul Wight (aka Big Show) say about joining AEW?

Big Show worked for WWE from 1999-2007 and 2008-2021

AEW CEO Tony Khan said Paul Wight joined AEW because he believes it is the best promotion in wrestling. He confirmed that the wrestling legend will also work as a host and ambassador, as well as a wrestler and commentator.

Paul Wight said it has been “amazing” to witness AEW’s growth over the last two years. He added that AEW Dark is an “incredible platform” to hone the skills of up-and-coming wrestlers.