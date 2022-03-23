AEW veteran William Regal recalls major injury that nixed storyline plans with WWE legend

William Regal had the chance to discuss previously canceled plans with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle during the latest Talk is Jericho. Regal hasn't long made his AEW debut, with the former NXT GM emerging during the Revolution event.

Bryan Danielson had just been pinned by Jon Moxley, but the final bell did nothing to separate the two as they continued to fight, with only Regal able to come between the two and literally slap the sense back into them.

A WWE veteran of over twenty years, Regal has had the chance to share the ring with a litany of legends, including the likes of Steve Austin and Edge. However, Regal revealed he had a planned program with Kurt Angle canceled due to an injury he had sustained previously:

"I knew that my neck wasn't right, not long before that, I tore my pec in my other bicep, which I never got fixed. I had one torn bicep from 2001. It was the only time I wrestled a singles match with Kurt Angle. We were supposed to go into a program together and it was the first match we did. I did the thing outside the ring where I would grab somebody by the trunks and neck and throw them against the bottom rope so they'd spring towards me and I'd nail them. As I did that, the right bicep just went 'ping'. I got through that match and that gave me two or three weeks off, but I wouldn't get it fixed. Kurt had moved on." (H/T - Fightful)

William Regal will accompany former WWE Champions Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley on Dynamite

William Regal has shown that his Revolution debut was just the start, as he has been present for each of Bryan and Mox's tag team outings on Dynamite. The former WWE European Champion cut a promo laying down the law on the post-Revolution Dynamite, before joining commentary for Bryan and Mox vs Wheeler Yuta and Chuck Taylor. Regal would also join his team in the ring following their victory, giving Wheeler Yuta a "slap of honor" for his exploits.

The former King of the Ring will once again join his apprentices of violence this week on Dynamite. As announced by Tony Khan on Twitter, Moxley and Bryan will face the Varsity Blondes, accompanied by Julia Hart.

