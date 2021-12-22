AEW vs. WWE: Is Bryan Danielson being booked better in Tony Khan's company?

AEW and Tony Khan certainly pulled off quite a coup when they signed former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson. Long considered one of the best technical wrestlers in the world, The American Dragon represented so many possibilities in terms of match-ups with the All Elite Wrestling roster.

So far, so good, as Danielson has already had some classic showdowns with the likes of Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page.

He's currently the number-one contender for the AEW World Championship and is due for a re-match following his spectacular 60-minute time limit draw with Page.

Despite his initial success in AEW, Bryan Danielson will always be known for his time with WWE

Then known as Daniel Bryan, the mat wizard rose to fame with the world's biggest wrestling promotion. Despite several efforts to hold him back due to his size and perceived lack of charisma, he fought on and reached the top of the mountain in WWE. Along the way, he became the founder of the "YES!" movement, which will always be a part of his storied legacy.

While working for Vince McMahon's corporate juggernaut, Danielson wrestled in front of crowds far bigger than he likely ever will working for AEW. He stood in the bright lights of WrestleMania, where there could be anywhere from 80,000-100,000 people given the venue. That's a huge spotlight to be under, and the Dragon certainly took advantage of his time there.

After making a return from what were originally thought to be career-ending injuries, he triumphed again in WWE. However, his matches weren't quite the same. And at the end of his run, everything just seemed a little stale.

There might be a reason for that.

An argument can be made that Danielson has been booked far better in his time with AEW

jack farmhouse @jack_farmhouse in 2021 Bryan has wrestled 34 matches. 17 in WWE, 17 in AEW.



of the 17 in WWE, 7 were singles matches, against 4 different opponents.



of the 17 in AEW, 16 of them were singles matches, against 16 different opponents. in 2021 Bryan has wrestled 34 matches. 17 in WWE, 17 in AEW.of the 17 in WWE, 7 were singles matches, against 4 different opponents.of the 17 in AEW, 16 of them were singles matches, against 16 different opponents.

Bryan Danielson has had more diverse opponents in AEW and has showcased his skills in various ways. For example: His time limit draw with Page would have never happened in WWE, as they don't favor having any bouts go that long — least of all on national television.

So even though WWE may have a bigger stage, it seemed as if they weren't letting Danielson showcase all of his skills on it. To have 17 matches against only four different opponents becomes pretty redundant after a while, and it showed near the end of the former WWE Champion's time there.

It's an interesting dichotomy to see how the two promotions have booked Danielson in 2021, and it also speaks to the styles of both, as well. In the months ahead, we'll see if AEW continues to give Danielson the creative freedom he seemingly didn't have in WWE.

Where do you think Bryan Danielson has had better matches recently? AEW or WWE? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

