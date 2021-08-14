AEW will start a new chapter on Friday the 13th

AEW will launch their new signature show, Rampage, on what some consider to be one of the unluckiest days of the year.

Friday the 13th has always been a superstitious day for some, but apparently not for AEW. Tonight's first episode is already highly anticipated, as it will feature an IMPACT world title match between Kenny Omega and Christian Cage as well as likely a few 'surprises'.

No matter what happens in the title match or elsewhere, expect this inaugural episode to draw pretty big ratings, even considering the time slot that it's in.

10 PM ET on Friday nights isn't exactly an ideal spot for a wrestling program, but this first show will draw in not only the AEW faithful, but also curious fans from other swaths of the fandom.

AEW must hit a home run with this first episode of Rampage.

If All Elite Wrestling really wants to establish Rampage as a legitimate 'number two' program to compliment Dynamite, tonight will be essential. After all, they say you only get one chance to make a first impression.

Once again, it's not in the easiest spot to sell to viewers. But they are counting on getting a lead-in from the audience that has already watched Smackdown. That's a bit of a double edged sword: There may be a remaining group of fans ready to watch more wrestling, or they may be so fatigued after two hours of WWE that they are ready to switch to something else.

However, if AEW can show the wrestling viewership that there's a reason to stay up and watch an extra hour of wrestling, then Rampage could become appointment television.

So far, so good. The buzz surrounding this show is already at fever pitch. Now they just have to carry the ball across the goal line.

Any failure at this point would be like a horror show.

They're ready to bring the Rampage...are YOU?#AEWRampage debuts tomorrow on @tntdrama at 10/9c ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/2YTjhSSehB — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 13, 2021

Much like Jason in the Friday the 13th movies, AEW just refuses to go away. They keep coming and coming, without any hint of apprehension. One thing Tony Khan can be given credit for is his aggressiveness; he will not be denied in his quest to turn AEW into pro wrestling's next great empire.

With rumors that this show may feature the emergence of CM Punk, as well as gossip that Daniel Bryan may also be on the way, AEW must deliver. It's now or never for them, and this Rampage show is symbolic of that.

Now is the time that AEW has the chance to show if they are truly ready to take the next big step. They need to hit a home run tonight to set the stage for the weeks and months to come.

Otherwise? Every Friday will end up being bad luck for them.

What are your thoughts on the launch of AEW Rampage? Sound off in the comments section below.

