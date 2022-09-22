"Dunno how they're gonna do it" - Wrestling veteran puzzled about Jon Moxley's upcoming 'politically weird' match due to recent AEW title win

Jon Moxley is set to lock horns with Nick Gage at GCW Fight Club after winning the AEW World Championship on this week's Dynamite. Wrestling veteran Dave Meltzer has now highlighted a possible booking issue with the upcoming contest.

Moxley and Bryan Danielson squared off against each other in a bid to win the world title earlier today. The Purveyor of Violence ultimately picked up the win as Danielson failed to escape the former's sleeper hold. As a result, he now once again holds two titles - the AEW World Championship and the GCW World Championship.

Dave Meltzer highlighted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Moxley winning the AEW World Championship makes the booking for his title vs. career match against Nick Gage interesting. He added that Tony Khan wouldn't want his company's champion to lose at an 'independent show.'

“There’s a Moxley vs Nick Gage GCW match [if Gage loses he has to retire]. Moxley wasn’t supposed to be champion at the time, Punk was gonna be champion. But now it’s a politically weird thing because Tony isn’t gonna want his world champion to lose a match on an independent show. I dunno how they’re gonna do it, maybe they’ll do it just because of the nature of the stipulation and that they’re backed into a corner.” (via WrestleTalk)

It is to be noted that if Nick Gage loses the match against the former WWE Superstar, he has to retire. Fans will have to wait and see which performer will reign supreme in October.

Mick Foley makes a bold claim about Jon Moxley after the latter's title win

Mick Foley has showered praise on Jon Moxley following his title win earlier today. The Blackpool Combat Club member's recent victory marks the third time he has captured the prestigious championship.

Foley recently took to Twitter to name the 36-year-old his male MVP of the year. He also promised to discuss the choice in his next podcast episode.

"CONGRATULATIONS MOX! Jon Moxley gets my vote as male MVP, thus far in 2022. I talk about this pick in some detail on the next episode of @FoleyIsPod," Foley tweeted.

Moxley signed with AEW in 2019 and cemented his position as a prominent singles wrestler during his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion. It will be interesting to see who steps up to the champion in the coming weeks.

Do you think Moxley is one of the best wrestlers in the world today? Sound off in the comments section below.

