AEW wrestlers' ages (from 20 to 62): How old are Jon Moxley, Britt Baker, and Malakai Black?

AEW has one of the biggest rosters in pro-wrestling today, with 126 wrestlers signed.

Tony Khan has clearly invested in the future as the majority of the roster is between 20 and 35 years old. However, all aged above 35 are some of the best wrestlers to step into the ring in the last 15 years.

Let's dive into the list and dissect what the various ages of wrestlers currently signed to All Elite Wrestling are.

Disclaimer: unfortunately the ages of Alex "4" Reynolds, "Captain" Shawn Dean, and Abadon were not found and will be listed as "approx." in a category.

5. AEW wrestlers aged between 20 - 26

The 20 - 26 age category of All Elite Wrestling stars includes 22 names.

What's even more interesting is how this category has no former full-time WWE wrestler. The only stars who have made any televised WWE appearances are MJF and Feugo Del Sol.

Dante Martin is the youngest wrestler signed to All Elite Wrestling, at only 20 years old. Even at this young age, Martin has catapulted his way into stardom and wrestles alongside far more experienced wrestlers.

The youngest wrestlers are some of All Elite Wrestling's most talented wrestlers too. Daniel Garcia might draw some resounding boos, but his technical skills are nearly unmatched.

Two member of AEW's Four Pillars are found in this category. One half of the AEW Tag Team Champions, Jungle Boy, notably falls under this category. "The Salt of the Earth" MJF is also one of the youngest wrestlers on the roster.

On the female side, only six wrestlers fall under this category, one being the inaugural AEW Women's Champion Riho.

Dante Martin - 20

Darius Martin - 22

Hook - 22

Alan “5” Angels - 23

Daniel Garcia - 23

Anna Jay - 23

Brock Anderson -24

Isiah Kassidy - 24

Griff Garrison - 24

Jungle Boy - 24

Riho - 24

Lee Johnson - 24

Marko Stunt - 25

Maxwell Jacob Friedman - 25

Leyla Hirsh - 25

Bear Bronson - 26

Feugo Del Sol - 26

Satnam Singh - 26

Jamie Hayter - 26

Kris Statlander - 26

Tay Conti - 26

Abadon - approx. in her early 20s.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Debottam Saha