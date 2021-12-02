3 times Cody Rhodes referenced Triple H in AEW

AEW wrestler Cody Rhodes can't seem to stop himself from referencing WWE legend Paul Levesque a.k.a Triple H every chance he gets. On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, the second-generation star was in the main event against Andrade El Idolo.

It was billed as an Atlanta Street Fight and since this is Cody's hometown, AEW's Executive Vice President (EVP) wanted to pull out all the stops. It was a violent affair featuring blood, brawling and even a scary final spot when Cody delivered an inverted suplex off the top rope through a flaming table for the victory.

But eagled-eyed fans also noticed some rather obvious nods towards the King of Kings in the match. Viewers have always compared the young Rhodes to Triple H as both of them essentially carry out the same EVP role for their respective companies.

Other than occupying executive positions backstage, Rhodes' marriage to Brandi Rhodes, who is the Chief Brand Officer for AEW, draws parallels to the Cerebral Assassin's relationship with Stephanie McMahon as well. Cody has never shied away from the comparison, even acknowledging Triple H as his role model.

But this is not the only time Cody has leaned into the connection with The Game. Here are all the times he has referenced Triple on AEW television.

#3 AEW Dynamite, Dec 1, 2021 - Cody Rhodes vs Andrade El Idolo: Brings out the sledgehammer & golden shovel

During the Atlanta Street Fight main event with Andrade El Idolo, Cody Rhodes proceeded to pull out a sledgehammer and then a golden shovel from under the ring. The sledgehammer is of course the weapon of choice for Triple H, having utilized it to great effect throughout his legendary WWE career en route to winning multiple world titles.

The golden shovel, on the other hand, is a hilarious and rather on-the-nose nod to The Game's backstage reputation for seemingly burying a number of wrestlers' careers. Fellow AEW wrestler CM Punk famously called Triple H out for holding him back throughout his WWE run.

