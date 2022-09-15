Austin Theory; Hook - Full list of AEW and WWE Superstars who are 25 years old or younger

AEW and WWE are currently dominating the world of professional wrestling, despite the latter promotion having decades over its biggest competition. While the better-known stars are mainly 30 years old and above, both promotions have a few younger talents filled with potential.

AEW largely has a younger roster as WWE has been focusing far more on established superstars. Despite this, the wrestling world is still filled with potential as the next generation continues to grow.

Continue reading as we list all AEW and WWE stars who are currently 25 years old and younger.

#3. The future of professional wrestling: AEW stars younger than 24 years old

Top Flight are among the most talented stars on the AEW roster

Kicking off this list are some of the youngest professional wrestlers on television today. Dante and Darius Martin debuted in AEW after The Young Bucks caught wind of the young duo. Unfortunately, Darius has been plagued with injuries, derailing the momentum they have picked up along the way.

Second-generation star Hook is currently reigning as the FTW Champion after defeating Ricky Starks. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil, as his father Taz so often calls him, has wowed everyone from fans to wrestling veterans alike. Only time will tell, but the young star might just be a legend in the making.

Dante Martin - 21

Darius Martin - 22

Hook - 23

#2. Established stars moving up the ladder: AEW stars aged 24 years old

The following list of stars have all tried their hand at making impressions within All Elite Wrestling. So far, only one of these athletes has captured championship gold.

Daniel Garcia recently defeated Wheeler Yuta to become the ROH PURE Champion. His fellow Jericho Appreciation Society colleague, Anna Jay, has also been trying to establish herself within the promotion.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Daniel Garcia defeats Wheeler Yuta to become ROH Pure Champion



Bryan Danielson was there to congratulate him AND NEWDaniel Garcia defeats Wheeler Yuta to become ROH Pure ChampionBryan Danielson was there to congratulate him AND NEW 🏆Daniel Garcia defeats Wheeler Yuta to become ROH Pure ChampionBryan Danielson was there to congratulate him https://t.co/ZY4OQhMPno

Griff Garrison is the youngest member of the Varsity Blonds, but has made few appearances as of late, with the tag team mainly being used as enhancement talent.

Lee Johnson was once heavily featured alongside Cody Rhodes and is a member of the Nightmare Family. Lastly, Parker Boudreaux (Harland in WWE) recently signed with the promotion and has formed the Trustbusters stable with Ari Daivari.

Daniel Garcia - 24

Anna Jay - 24

Griff Garrison - 24

Lee Johnson - 24

Parker Boudreaux - 24

#1. The Heart of the AEW x WWE war: wrestlers aged 25 years old and in their prime

While there is no official war between the two promotions and nothing at the scale of the Monday Night Wars, AEW and WWE undoubtedly have a rivalry going on between them. With Triple H now leading the charge, comparisons between the promotions are unbridled.

Brock Anderson is another second-generation star, but looks almost exactly like his father, legendary wrestler Arn Anderson. Isiah Kassidy, protege of Matt Hardy, was once very prominent on TV but has taken a backseat alongside his tag team partner Marq Quen.

On WWE's side, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are surprisingly the same age, despite Ripley dominating the younger Mysterio. Both are now firmly in place within Judgment Day.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Dominik Mysterio is the latest member of The Judgment Day Dominik Mysterio is the latest member of The Judgment Day 👀 https://t.co/Im1fyuQlJE

Current Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory, is one of WWE's brightest stars. Theory has already received endorsements from the likes of John Cena and seemingly has a bright future.

Tyler Bate is currently teaming up with NXT Champion Bron Breakker in what seems to be the foundation of a tag team.

Back at AEW, inaugural Women's Champion Riho hasn't been seen in months but retains a major fanbase in the promotion. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry has slowly been revamping his appearance, with his current feud against Christian Cage being a highlight with fans.

And lastly, Wheeler Yuta has slowly changed fan perceptions of him. After months of being with Best Friends, the star is now a legitimate threat and stands alongside the Blackpool Combat Club.

Brock Anderson - 25

Isiah Kassidy - 25

Dominik Mysterio - 25

Rhea Ripley - 25

Austin Theory - 25

Tyler Bate - 25

Riho - 25

Jungle Boy - 25

Wheeler Yuta - 25

