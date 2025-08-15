AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2025: Predicting the Results of All the Matches

AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 will take place on August 24 at the O2 Arena in London, England. Given that this is one of the most anticipated pay-per-views of the year, both promotions have come together to plan a stacked card of matches for the show.Without further ado, here are the matches announced for the show and some predictions for the event.AEW Has Announced Nine Matches for the ShowThe card for AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door is shaping up nicely with nine matches confirmed for the show. One of the most anticipated matches will see Adam Copeland and Christian Cage team up against Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne. Another major match will be the AEW World Championship bout between Hangman Page and MJF. Toni Storm is also set to defend her title in a dream match against Athena.Fans can also expect some bloodshed in the Lights Out Steel Cage match when the Golden Lovers, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay face the team of The Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd. Apart from this, there are several other matches planned for the event, which should leave fans satisfied at the end of the night.Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Kip Sabian and Nick WayneAt AEW All In: Texas, The Patriarchy turned their backs on Christian Cage and attacked him in the ring. Just when things were about to get worse for Cage, Adam Copeland's music hit, and he came down to chase away The Patriarchy and FTR. While both men refused to acknowledge that they were friends again, it was inevitable that they were going to team up soon.Last week on Dynamite, Cage returned the favor by saving Adam Copeland from an attack. After this, both men hugged in the ring, signaling their reunion. Now, they are set to face off against Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne at Forbidden Door.Prediction: Given that Adam Copeland and Christian Cage are reuniting after such a long time, it is more likely that they will walk away the winners.Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Nigel McGuinness (With Daniel Garcia) for the IWGP World Heavyweight ChampionshipOn the August 14 episode of Collision, Nigel McGuinness competed against Daniel Garcia, Hechicero, and Lee Moriarty in a number one contendership match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Nigel managed to pick up the win and will now challenge Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door. McGuinness will be accompanied by Daniel Garcia, who will be in his corner for this contest.Prediction: Zack Sabre Jr. will likely retain his title. Following the match, Daniel Garcia could betray Nigel McGuinness and turn heel.Kyle Fletcher vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the TNT ChampionshipOn the July 31st episode of Collision, Kyle Fletcher defeated Dustin Rhodes in a brutal Chicago Street Fight to become the new TNT Champion. Following this, he defended the title a few days later against Tomohiro Ishii.Now, Fletcher is set to defend the title again at Forbidden Door against an unpredictable opponent, Hiromu Takahashi.Prediction: Kyle Fletcher should have no problem defeating Hiromu Takahashi, considering all the big names he has defeated over the past year. Plus, Don Callis will provide an unfair advantage in his corner.TBS Championship Four-Way MatchMercedes Mone has been on a dominant run as TBS Champion. She will be defending her title at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door against Alex Windsor from AEW, Persephone from CMLL, and a yet-to-be-announced opponent from STARDOM.Mone enters Forbidden Door with something to prove, especially after coming off a huge loss at All In: Texas. However, the odds are not in her favor, as she doesn't have to be pinned to lose her title.Prediction: Despite the odds being against her, Mercedes Mone should still be able to retain her title in this match.Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW Unified ChampionshipAfter Kazuchika Okada won one of the biggest matches in his career against Kenny Omega at All In: Texas, he unified the Continental and International Titles to become the new Unified Champion.However, soon after winning the title, he became involved in a storyline with Swerve Strickland. Now, Okada is set to defend his Unified Championship against The Realest One at Forbidden Door.Prediction: Kazuchika Okada will possibly defeat Swerve Strickland and retain his Unified Title.Toni Storm vs. Athena for the AEW Women's World ChampionshipAthena won the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas. By doing so, she earned herself a guaranteed title shot for the AEW Women's World Championship. Since winning the Casino Gauntlet, Athena has taken shots at Toni Storm and has now challenged her for the Women's World Title at Forbidden Door.Prediction: Athena will pose a tough challenge to Toni Storm, but the AEW Women's World Champion should be able to retain her title.Lights Out Steel Cage MatchAlthough Jon Moxley was dethroned of the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas, Darby Allin still held a grudge against the Purveyor of Violence. Recently, Allin kidnapped Wheeler Yuta during one of Mox's matches and put him in a body bag with a note that read &quot;Forbidden Door.&quot;This week on Dynamite, it was determined that Allin and Moxley would face off at Forbidden Door. However, Allin would have some backup as he would team with Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay to face The Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd.Prediction: This is going to be a brutal match. However, the babyfaces should walk away with the win.Hangman Page vs. MJF for the AEW World ChampionshipMJF won the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas, earning a future World Title opportunity. Since he won the Casino Gauntlet Match, The Devil has been taking shots at Hangman Page and has not waited to cash in his title opportunity. He will now face Page for the World Title at Forbidden Door.Prediction: Given that Hangman Page just won the World Title a few weeks ago, it is unlikely that Tony Khan will book him to lose it at Forbidden Door. Hence, Page should walk away with the win.