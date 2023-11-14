After Drew McIntyre's heel turn, could a WWE legend return to help Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series: WarGames? Looking at the possibility

In a shocking turn of events on the latest WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre's heel turn not only cost Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso the tag team titles but also left fans speculating about a potential game-changing addition to Cody's team at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Cody Rhodes' team is now one man short for the WarGames match at Survivor Series. This has led to speculation that a WWE legend could return to the company to help Cody's team.

The wrestling fans are abuzz with teases and hints on WWE programming, leading many to believe that CM Punk might triumphantly return to the Stamford-based promotion. What better place for this long-awaited comeback than in Chicago, his hometown?

This would be the perfect place for him to return to the Stamford-based promotion after nine years. If Punk does return to join forces with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso, it would undoubtedly be a game-changing move in favor of Cody's team in the WarGames match.

Drew McIntyre is reportedly nearing the end of his WWE contract

Drew McIntyre has been a prominent member of the WWE roster ever since returning to the company in 2017. However, the star has taken a backseat in the last few months and has majorly stayed away from the main event picture.

It has also been reported that Drew is nearing the end of his contract and has yet to extend it.

It'll be interesting to see Triple H's plans for the Scottish Warrior after he failed to win the world title at Crown Jewel against Seth Rollins.

Do you think Punk is the fifth member of team Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series: WarGames? Sound off in the comments section below.

