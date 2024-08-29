After Marina Shafir, 3 AEW stars who can join Jon Moxley’s new faction 

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite witnessed the much-anticipated return of Jon Moxley. It was Moxley's first appearance on television since Forbidden Door 2024, where he lost his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Tetsuya Naito.

The Deathrider carried a visibly more serious demeanor on tonight's show, which was also pointed out by the commentary panel. During an in-ring interview with Tony Schiavone, the former AEW World Champion told the legendary commentator that All Elite Wrestling would no longer be the company he knows and loves.

After delivering the cryptic message, Jon Moxley immediately left the ring. The Purveyor of Violence later appeared in a backstage segment, where he revealed Marina Shafir as his new ally. The SuperNOVA from Moldova took out a few innocent members of the backstage crew, introducing fans to her violent side.

Now that Shafir has joined forces with Moxley, The Lunatic Fringe would be in search of some new recruits to strengthen his new faction.

In this article, let's look at three possible individuals who could join Jon Moxley's stable in AEW:

#3. Ricochet aligns himself with Jon Moxley

Following months of speculation, Ricochet finally made his much-awaited AEW debut at All In 2024. The One and Only participated in the Casino Gauntlet Match, where he impressed the audience with his unmatched aerial offense.

Having been a babyface throughout his WWE run, Ricochet might look to explore a different direction for his character in AEW. An alliance with Jon Moxley could prove beneficial for the former Intercontinental Champion, as it would help him unlock his ruthless side.

A remorseless Ricochet could emerge as a serious threat in the singles division. Moreover, the guidance of The Ace of AEW could work wonders for The One and Only, helping him develop a genuine connection with the audience. A heel character would also be a great way for Ricochet to overcome his limitations on the mic.

The hard-hitting faction could capitalize on the untapped potential of Ricochet, who was never allowed to embrace his dark side in WWE. With Jon Moxley looking to take over All Elite Wrestling in the upcoming months, Ricochet could turn out to be a reliable asset to the Purveyor of Violence.

#2. Eddie Kingston joins Jon Moxley's faction

Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley are no strangers to each other. The Mad King has had a love-hate relationship with The Purveyor of Violence over the last few years. While they have engaged in fierce in-ring battles on a number of occasions, the two stars have also stood side by side with each other in the past.

Although Kingston is currently away from in-ring competition, his path could once again cross with Jon Moxley when he eventually returns to the squared circle. The duo could keep aside their past differences to form a formidable alliance that could spell doom for the rest of the AEW roster.

Known for his hard-hitting combat skills, Eddie Kingston could turn out to be a great addition to Jon Moxley's new faction. The former ROH World Champion could become the co-leader of the heel group alongside The Deathrider, and the duo could embark on a mission to terrorize their opponents.

After a fairly long run as a babyface, it would not be a bad idea for The Mad King to return to his heel roots. The reunion could also lead Moxley and Kingston to the AEW World Tag Team Championship, which they failed to capture in 2021.

#1. Shane McMahon arrives in AEW to join forces with The Purveyor of Violence

Jon Moxley's strange warning to Tony Schiavone drew some interesting reactions from the AEW audience. People are constantly speculating about the former WWE Superstar's cryptic comments on Dynamite, with a section of fans believing that Moxley was hinting towards the arrival of a certain former WWE personality in his promo.

The personality in question is none other than Shane McMahon, who is heavily rumored to be heading to AEW soon. The Prodigal Son recently had a secret meeting with Tony Khan, which sent shockwaves across the wrestling industry. If AEW is looking to run an invasion angle, Shane McMahon could end up being the kingpin of the whole operation.

The former WWE Hardcore Champion would be a logical addition to The Deathrider's new faction. The Prodigal Son has been a famous disruptive force throughout his career, having been the mastermind behind several brand invasions in the past.

Shane McMahon also has a storied history with Jon Moxley, as the duo closely worked with each other during the 2016 era of WWE Smackdown. It would make the perfect sense for The Deathrider to bring Shane O'Mac to All Elite Wrestling so that the duo could effectively take over the company together.

