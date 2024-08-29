Fans convinced Jon Moxley has teased the blockbuster AEW arrival of WWE Attitude Era star

Jon Moxley has made his return to AEW after almost two months with an entirely new demeanor. After calling out a top star, he seemingly teased the arrival of someone who would shake up the company. This would be WWE veteran Shane McMahon.

Minutes after his return, Mox was interviewed by Tony Schiavone in the ring, where he revealed that he wished to have a long overdue "talk" with Darby Allin, who he claimed was both similar and different to him at the same time. Before walking away, he turned around and said, "It is not your company anymore," but who he was referring to was unclear.

Many believed this was a tease toward Shane McMahon's debut. The WWE Attitude Era star has been linked to All Elite Wrestling after reports surfaced of him meeting Tony Khan after they ran into each other at the airport.

Fans on social media believe that Jon Moxley could be hinting at a new authoritative figure coming in, Shane O'Mac. His words could have been meant for Tony Khan and anyone else on his side. One fan even said that the two could be in a partnership moving forward.

Apart from the tease at Shane, others believe the message was directed at Darby and anyone on his side. Some suggested that he was teasing an affiliation with The Elite, while one user mentioned that he was going after Allin's position as a fan favorite in AEW.

Jon Moxley has not been backstage at all during his hiatus from AEW

A few days ago, reports regarding the whereabouts of Jon Moxley surfaced. Before All In, he was not seen backstage for any show. He was not advertised for the pay-per-view in any way or teased for any appearance.

This has been the case for almost two months, as AEW gave him a break after he dropped the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Tetsuya Naito at Forbidden Door.

Fans will have to stay tuned to find out what happens next regarding Jon Moxley and what surprises could be in store.

