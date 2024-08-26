Backstage update on Jon Moxley’s AEW status - Reports

Jon Moxley has been absent from AEW for more than a month. A recent update dropped regarding his status with the Tony Khan-led promotion. He wasn't part of the promotion's biggest show of the year, All In 2024. However, the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club won gold at the event.

The Puryevor of Violence is one of AEW's top stars. He is a former AEW World Champion and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. Throughout the years, he has been delivering top-notch matches and promos. Despite being a huge star, he wasn't available for this year's All In.

Even ahead of Forbidden Door, he was rarely seen in AEW as he was in Japan, defending his championship. After having a brief run with the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, he lost the title to Tetsuya Naito at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. He has reportedly been on a hiatus since then.

Many speculated the star could make a surprise appearance at All In, but he didn't. As reported by Fightful, Jon Moxley hasn't been backstage for nearly two months since he took a hiatus. No update on his return date has been provided yet.

Jon Moxley claims he will be the most overlooked wrestler

The former United States Champion won the IWGP World Heavyweight title at Windy City Riot against Tetsuya Naito earlier this year.

Ahead of becoming the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Moxley cut a passionate promo on how he is an underrated wrestler.

"Shots at the IWGP Championship don't come around every day. Even if I win, it's not going to matter. I'll be the most overlooked, disrespected, forgotten about, and taken for granted wrestler in the history of this business. It's not gonna matter. But it means something to me!" said Moxley.

It remains to be seen who he will feud with after returning to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

