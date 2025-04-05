After Rey Fenix's WWE debut, Tony Khan to lure a major RAW star away to AEW? Exploring the chances

Tony Khan recently lost another star to WWE as Rey Fenix made his WWE debut on SmackDown this week. Khan could lure in top RAW star Karrion Kross to deal a blow to the Stamford-based promotion, taking away one of their most talented wrestlers.

The Herald of Doomsday hasn't been active in the ring since the December 9, 2024 episode of RAW. According to the reports, his contract is set to expire this summer, but the exact date is unknown. It is unclear if the two parties are negotiating a new deal.

Kross has been having a very underwhelming run for a while. He hasn't been in any major rivalry in the past few months. Plus, he changed his name on his X profile a few days ago. He is now going by his real name, Kevin Robert Kesar.

This has led fans to speculate that he may be on his way out of the company. If that's the case, it would be a perfect opportunity for Tony Khan to sign him up to his roster.

Karrion Kross is happy to be on WWE TV

Karrion Kross hasn't wrestled on WWE TV since December, but he regularly appears on TV during backstage segments. Speaking on an interview with The Sports Courier, he stated that he's happy to be involved on TV in some capacity, even though he's not active in the ring.

"Every week I’m on TV doing something, whether it’s with Jackie [Redmond] or it’s a backstage [segment with] AJ or Logan [Paul] or Sami [Zayn] or Dominik [Mysterio] (awkward pause trolling Dom)… You know, there’s always something going on. And always happy to be able to have that," he said.

The former NXT Champion's last match in the Stamford-based promotion was on the March 31, edition of Main Event. He had a singles match against Akira Tozawa, which he won.

