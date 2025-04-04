Karrion Kross discloses what he's happy to have in WWE despite his lack of matches

Karrion Kross has opened up about his current role in WWE. Even though he barely wrestles, he still appears on TV regularly and admitted that he's happy to have that opportunity.

The last time The Harbinger of Doom competed in a match on TV was on the December 9, 2024 episode of RAW. However, he did wrestle Akira Tozawa before this week's episode of the red brand went on the air. The bout was taped for Main Event.

Karrion Kross recently appeared on The Sports Courier podcast. He spoke about working with other stars on TV during backstage segments and stated that he's happy that he's always involved in something, even though he doesn't wrestle often.

"Obviously, being out there in the ring in front of the audience performing is always where you want to be for as long as possible, but you can never forget, like it’s imperative to remember that it is a TV show, and being involved in narratives and stories actually makes the matches feel even more important. So just like you said, every week I’m on TV doing something, whether it’s with Jackie [Redmond] or it’s a backstage [segment with] AJ or Logan [Paul] or Sami [Zayn] or Dominik [Mysterio] (awkward pause trolling Dom)… You know, there’s always something going on. And always happy to be able to have that," said Karrion Kross. [H/T Fred Richani]

Karrion Kross on his WWE Main Event match

The Doomwalker spoke about facing Akira Tozawa in London before RAW. He enjoyed competing in front of all those fans.

"I also got to wrestle live in London on WWE Main Event and that was awesome, being in front of those people. And I know a lot of guys, not saying any names, not throwing any shade, but sometimes they feel a particular way if they’re not on the main show and they’re on Main Event. For me, and I know that [Akira] Tozawa is the exact same way, it doesn’t matter what the name of the show is. It’s about the people that are there live, and it’s about giving them a piece of the greatest show on earth that they came to see." [H/T Fred Richani]

Karrion Koss has been involved in a few segments with AJ Styles. It'll be interesting to see whether the two stars will face each other.

