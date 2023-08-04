AJ Lee and 4 superstars who could join CM Punk to form a new Straight Edge Society in AEW

Back in 2009 during his WWE tenure, CM Punk formed a faction called the ''Straight Edge Society". It was a group that promoted a straight-edge lifestyle for society, inflicting discipline among the people and keeping them away from smoking, drinking, and substance abuse.

Furthermore, it also required its members to shave their heads, even the female member, Serena Deeb. Other members of the group were Luke Gallows and Joey Mercury. Although the faction was buried in 2010, CM Punk recently teased a potential return of the group by mentioning "Straight Edge" on AEW Collision.

The tease could also result in the formation of a new Straight Edge Society in the All Elite promotion. If so, let's speculate who could be the five new members in case of a reformation of the faction:

#5 FTR (already believe in CM Punk)

Although FTR is a tag team that consists of two wrestlers, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler, they are considered a unit. On top of that, they are one of the best tag teams in the world right now.

Furthermore, being close friends with Punk could be the biggest reason to believe they could be a part of the new Straight Edge society, given they are currently united as PunkFTR.

#4 Wardlow (could be a henchman for CM Punk)

Wardlow spent most of his AEW career being a henchman for MJF, but he emerged as a star himself after they split. Considering his character, Wardlow could be a great addition to the new Straight Edge Society.

Moreover, he could fit the role of Luke Gallows who was an original member of the group. Also, he once helped Punk defeat his former boss, MJF, which makes his alignment with the Second City Saint make total sense.

#3 Serena Deeb (Original member of CM Punk's faction)

Serena Deeb might be remembered by many as the woman who got her head shaved by Punk in one of the coldest moments in wrestling history. Moreover, she was the only female member of the Straight Edge Society.

Serena is currently signed with AEW and although she has been absent from TV for over a year now, she could join forces with the Straight Edge superstar after her potential return.

#2 Darby Allin (Considers CM Punk his close friend)

Darby Allin is a gifted talent who is on the rise in his career at a very young age. He was also the first-ever opponent for Punk following his AEW arrival.

Moreover, his joining the new Straight Edge society makes perfect sense, as his character will fit the role of a right-hand man for Punk perfectly.

#1 AJ Lee/AJ Mendez (Real life partner of CM Punk)

AJ Lee (aka AJ Mendez) has had several accomplishments in her wrestling career but has possibly moved on from wrestling, as in 2015 she pursued a career in screenwriting. Meanwhile, Lee was recently seen performing her popular moves inside the ring in a glimpse of a TV show.

Her real-life chemistry with Punk and her past onscreen pairing with him could be a crucial factor in the formation of the new Straight Edge Society, in case she decides to sign with AEW.